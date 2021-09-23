Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders: 'I don't care about stats ... I just wanna win'

Sanders said the relationship with Allen is "growing" but also not to lose sight of the win and a 35-0 shutout of the Dolphins.

"I told Josh, 'We're not going to be able to score on every single drive and we're not going to be able hit every single pass. I told him Monday, the good thing is Wednesday we come back out here and work as hard as anybody in the world and try to get better and try to grow the chemistry. Hopefully that shows on Sunday and we hit on every pass and we go 30 for 30, but the chances are slim and none. At the end of the day, the objective is we get a win."

Sanders said Allen's teammates appreciated his desire to be perfect and to be his own harshest critic, as he said Wednesday.

"You want to win and also have A pluseses every game that you play and we respect him for that," Sanders said. "At the same time, we put up 35 points. ... You can't really be upset. You want to hit on deep shots and deep passes and go for 30 for 30, but at the end of the day, you ride on that plane sit back and say, 'We won 35-0 and I've got the following week to get better.'"