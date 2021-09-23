Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders: 'I don't care about stats ... I just wanna win'

At 34, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is the oldest player on the Buffalo Bills. He's also the only player with a Super Bowl ring, having reached the big game three times and winning with the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.
Sanders had six receptions on 14 targets for 100 yards in the Bills' 1-1 start.
Those numbers would be bigger were it not for a few missed connections with quarterback Josh Allen.
"On a scale of 1 to 10, we're at 8, so a B," Sanders said. "It's a process anyways. You have to trust the process. You're going to have a couple of A's, a couple of B's and hopefully no C's, but I can take A's and B's.
“I don't care about stats. I’ve done it all, dude. What have I not done in this league? … I just wanna win. Get in the playoffs, win. Get to the Super Bowl, win. And then, I’m just gonna chuck my two fingers up. Man, I’m gone. I’m gonna be on the beach somewhere while y’all are sitting out in the cold weather next year.”
Sanders said the relationship with Allen is "growing" but also not to lose sight of the win and a 35-0 shutout of the Dolphins.
"I told Josh, 'We're not going to be able to score on every single drive and we're not going to be able hit every single pass. I told him Monday, the good thing is Wednesday we come back out here and work as hard as anybody in the world and try to get better and try to grow the chemistry. Hopefully that shows on Sunday and we hit on every pass and we go 30 for 30, but the chances are slim and none. At the end of the day, the objective is we get a win."
Sanders said Allen's teammates appreciated his desire to be perfect and to be his own harshest critic, as he said Wednesday.
"You want to win and also have A pluseses every game that you play and we respect him for that," Sanders said. "At the same time, we put up 35 points. ... You can't really be upset. You want to hit on deep shots and deep passes and go for 30 for 30, but at the end of the day, you ride on that plane sit back and say, 'We won 35-0 and I've got the following week to get better.'"