Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders, defensive end Efe Obada do not practice Thursday

Buffalo Bills veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) did not practice for the second consecutive day.

Sanders missed Sunday's victory against the Atlanta Falcons after not practicing late in the week.

The Bills practiced inside Thursday, and Sanders and defensive end Efe Obada (ankle) did not participate. Neither participated in Wednesday's walkthrough, either.

The Bills host the New York Jets on Sunday at Highmark Stadium at 4:25 p.m.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), who was limited Wednesday, and left tackle Dion Dawkins, who did not participate Wednesday for personal reasons, were full participants Thursday.

Guard Ryan Bates, who has started the last two games, was limited for the second day in a row by an ankle injury suffered against the Falcons. No other Bills were listed on the injury report.

For the New York Jets, wide receiver Braxton Berrios (quad) and linebacker C.J. Mosley (veteran’s rest day) did not practice Thursday. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder (calf), safety Ashtyn Davis (back) and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins (knee) were limited in practice.