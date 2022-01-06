Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders, defensive end Efe Obada do not practice Thursday

Buffalo Bills veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) did not practice for the second consecutive day.
Sanders missed Sunday's victory against the Atlanta Falcons after not practicing late in the week.
The Bills practiced inside Thursday, and Sanders and defensive end Efe Obada (ankle) did not participate. Neither participated in Wednesday's walkthrough, either.
The Bills host the New York Jets on Sunday at Highmark Stadium at 4:25 p.m.
Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), who was limited Wednesday, and left tackle Dion Dawkins, who did not participate Wednesday for personal reasons, were full participants Thursday.
Guard Ryan Bates, who has started the last two games, was limited for the second day in a row by an ankle injury suffered against the Falcons. No other Bills were listed on the injury report.
For the New York Jets, wide receiver Braxton Berrios (quad) and linebacker C.J. Mosley (veteran’s rest day) did not practice Thursday. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder (calf), safety Ashtyn Davis (back) and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins (knee) were limited in practice.
Running back Michael Carter (concussion) and offensive linemen Chuma Edoga (ankle) and Greg Van Roten (non-Covid-19 illness) were full participants Thursday after missing Wednesday.
Shovelers needed
With more snow expected Thursday night, the Bills are looking for snow shovelers to help clear the stadium in advance of Sunday's game. Shifts will start at 9 a.m. Friday, and the rate is $15 per hour, with bonus Wegmans gift cards for those who work a minimum four-hour shift ($20 gift card) or an eight-hour shift ($50 gift card). Hot lunch and dinner will be provided.
Shovelers are encouraged to bring their own shovels if possible, but if not, shovels will be provided. Those interested can pre-register or get more information at BuffaloBills.com.