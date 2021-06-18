Bills receiver Cole Beasley says he's spoken with NFLPA regarding new Covid-19 protocols

The NFL and the league’s players’ association came to an agreement this week on new Covid-19 protocols for the 2021 season.
That’s not to say that every player agreed with what was agreed to, though.
Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley, who has generated plenty of headlines this offseason with his questioning of the Covid-19 vaccine, took to Twitter again Thursday, this time to call the NFL Players’ Association a “joke.”
“Call it something different,” Beasley wrote on his verified account, which has more than 451,000 followers. “It’s not for the players.”
On Friday, Beasley tweeted that he had spoken with the NFLPA and that they are "working through it." He added that he's been told the new guidelines are for the preseason and that nothing has been finalized for the regular season.
Beasley’s frustration apparently came from a tweet by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, laying out the differences for vaccinated and unvaccinated players. Included among those: Daily testing for unvaccinated players (versus weekly for vaccinated), no masks required at the team facility and during travel for vaccinated players, no need to quarantine after high-risk exposure to a Covid-19 positive person and no capacity limits in the weight room for those who are vaccinated, among other benefits.
“This is crazy. Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel,” Beasley wrote. “We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring Covid back in to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now – 100% immune with vaccination? No.”
Predictably, people on social media pushed back on Beasley’s stance – not a surprise given how polarizing anything having to do with the pandemic has become.
“Everyone gives me the 98 percent of people who are vaccinated don’t get Covid again. The odds of me getting in the NFL and playing for 10 years are lower than that and I’m here,” Beasley wrote. “So what are we really talking about? I understand completely why the NFL is doing this. It gives them back the freedom to make the most money as possible again if everyone is vaccinated. But will anyone fight for the players or nah?”
Beasley finished – for the night – with one more plea for the NFLPA to change its ways.
“I don’t know who I need to talk to, but someone has to get it right,” he wrote. "That’s why I’m on here. Hopefully the right people will see it and at least think about how all this NFLPA stuff works. It needs to be changed.”
Beasley has become perhaps the NFL's most outspoken voice when it comes to the topic of vaccination. By Friday, he was continuing his back and forth with his followers on social media, some of whom agreed with his stance and several of whom took issue with the points he raised.
Responding to someone asking him to be vaccinated for the good of the community and the team, Beasley responded, "I get tested every day for Covid and get a negative test, but I still have to keep distance from people who are 'vaccinated' when apparently if they get it they can't pass it to anyone. How does that make sense to you?"
A short time later, Beasley tweeted that he spoke to a doctor.
"You can still pass Covid to the next individual if vaccinated. You haven't done any research if it's based off what you read or people told you whether they are a scientist or not," he wrote. "A doctor has been wrong about my injuries before."
Beasley later pointed out that, "everybody is so all in on science now more than I have ever seen. What happen (sic) to God's will?"
A follower pointed out that vaccinations are a choice, but asked if Beasley would let a doctor repair an injury were he to get hurt. For example, the receiver underwent core-muscle surgery in 2019.
"Depends on the injury," Beasley responded. "When I get sick, I naturally get better. If I don't, then it was my time. Nobody is gonna be here forever."