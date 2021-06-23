Bills receiver Cole Beasley says he has no regrets for comments on vaccine

Orticelli said she appreciated Beasley’s willingness to use his platform as an NFL player to speak up for what he believe in, even if the opinion might not be popular.

“It's not for his own benefit because obviously we can see he's catching a lot of flak for this and I'm sure he was aware that that was going to happen,” she said. “But it's for freedom and it's for just being able to live our lives the way that God had intended it and making choices for ourselves. We want to let him know that even though he's catching a lot of flak for this from, probably, people on his own team, people in his organization, we the people of Buffalo, the freedom seekers and the freedom fighters, we appreciate his stance and we want to let him know that we back him 100%.”

State Assemblyman David DiPietro and Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw are among those scheduled to speak at the event, Orticelli said.

An email sent by The Buffalo News to Beasley’s representatives inquiring about his knowledge of the upcoming event was not returned Wednesday.