Bills receiver Cole Beasley says he has no regrets for comments on vaccine

Cole Beasley’s standing by what he said.
The Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver spoke out recently about the agreement between the NFL and the league’s players’ association regarding Covid-19 protocols. Beasley, who has chosen not to be vaccinated, wrote last week that if he’s “forced into retirement, so be it,” based on his apparent dissatisfaction regarding how the 2021 season will be conducted for players who have been vaccinated versus those who have not.
Beasley’s frustration apparently was set off from a tweet by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, laying out the differences for vaccinated and unvaccinated players. Included among those: Daily testing for unvaccinated players (versus weekly for vaccinated), no masks required at the team facility and during travel for vaccinated players, no need to physically distance from other vaccinated individuals at the team facility, no need to quarantine after high-risk exposure to a Covid-19 positive person and no capacity limits in the weight room for those who are vaccinated, among other benefits. Vaccinated players are also allowed to eat in the team cafeteria with other vaccinated individuals, while those who are not vaccinated must be physically distanced in meal rooms and may not eat with teammates.
Additionally, vaccinated players may interact with vaccinated family and friends on road trips, while unvaccinated players are not permitted to leave the team hotel to eat in restaurants or interact with anyone outside of the team's traveling party.
Beasley’s comments, which made national news, were met with plenty of pushback – along with plenty of agreement. In an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in his home state of Texas, Beasley made it clear he’s done being the poster child for the NFL’s vaccination debate.
“I said all I needed to say. I’m just living a normal life from here on out,” he said. “I’m not trying to sway anybody in either direction. That’s what I am doing and that’s the end of it.
“I don’t want to be any more of a distraction to my team so that’s where I’m leaving it. Something needed to be said, so I said it. I don’t regret any of it. That’s how I feel.”
On Sunday, a rally will be held near the Bills’ home field in support of Beasley. Nancy Orticelli, president of the Constitutional Coalition of New York State, has organized “Buffalo backs Beasley,” which will be held at Prohibition 2020, a restaurant and bar located just a Josh Allen Hail Mary away from Highmark Stadium on Southwestern Boulevard.
“We're just rallying in support of Cole for his stance on medical freedom and bodily autonomy, informed consent, and our constitutional rights,” Orticelli said Wednesday in a phone interview with The Buffalo News. “Patriot groups here in Western New York, that's all that we ask for, is just the freedom to live our lives the way that we see fit. We don't really need a lot of government interference. It's not that we're anti-vaccine, because we're not. We're pro-medical freedom. We want to be able to make that choice for ourselves and our children without having it mandated or forced on us to be able to go to school or to go to a store or to go see a football game.”
Orticelli said she appreciated Beasley’s willingness to use his platform as an NFL player to speak up for what he believe in, even if the opinion might not be popular.
“It's not for his own benefit because obviously we can see he's catching a lot of flak for this and I'm sure he was aware that that was going to happen,” she said. “But it's for freedom and it's for just being able to live our lives the way that God had intended it and making choices for ourselves. We want to let him know that even though he's catching a lot of flak for this from, probably, people on his own team, people in his organization, we the people of Buffalo, the freedom seekers and the freedom fighters, we appreciate his stance and we want to let him know that we back him 100%.”
State Assemblyman David DiPietro and Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw are among those scheduled to speak at the event, Orticelli said.
An email sent by The Buffalo News to Beasley’s representatives inquiring about his knowledge of the upcoming event was not returned Wednesday.
“I don't know if they've connected with him or not,” Orticelli said. “Maybe we're just going to be doing this to an empty stadium, but whatever. It's a rally for people who have been extremely locked down for the last year, saying finally with someone with a platform – especially in organized sports with the NFL” – is speaking out. “You see people in the NBA, like LeBron James, they can say whatever they want. They can praise even another communist country like China and everyone rallies around them, boosts them up, and Cole just says, 'I just don't want to get a shot until I know what's in it,' and he's deemed Satan of the sports world. We just wanted to let him know that we appreciate it.”
Beasley has been a frequent poster on social media recently. He called the NFL Players’ Association a “joke" last week during a string of tweets.
“Call it something different,” he wrote on his verified account, which has more than 451,000 followers. “It’s not for the players.”
On Friday, Beasley tweeted that he had spoken with the NFLPA and that they are "working through it." He added that he's been told the new guidelines are for the preseason and that nothing has been finalized for the regular season.