Bills receiver Cole Beasley says he has no regrets about speaking out on vaccine views

Beasley has been a frequent poster on social media recently. He called the NFL Players’ Association a “joke" Thursday during a string of tweets. “It’s not for the players.”

Beasley’s frustration apparently was set off from a tweet by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, laying out the differences for vaccinated and unvaccinated players. Included among those: daily testing for unvaccinated players (versus weekly for vaccinated); no masks required at the team facility and during travel for vaccinated players; no need to physically distance from other vaccinated individuals at the team facility; no need to quarantine after high-risk exposure to a Covid-19 positive person; and no capacity limits in the weight room for those who are vaccinated, among other benefits. Vaccinated players are also allowed to eat in the team cafeteria with other vaccinated individuals, while those who are not vaccinated must be physically distanced in meal rooms and may not eat with teammates.

Additionally, vaccinated players may interact with vaccinated family and friends on road trips, while unvaccinated players are not permitted to leave the team hotel to eat in restaurants or interact with anyone outside of the team's traveling party.