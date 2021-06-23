Bills receiver Cole Beasley says he has no regrets about speaking out on vaccine views

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley says he has no regrets about going public with his views on Covid vaccinations, but he also said he's done talking about the subject.
“I said all I needed to say," Beasley told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in his home state of Texas. "I’m just living a normal life from here on out,” Beasley told the Star-Telegram. “I’m not trying to sway anybody in either direction. That’s what I am doing and that’s the end of it.
“I don’t want to be any more of a distraction to my team so that’s where I’m leaving it. Something needed to be said, so I said it. I don’t regret any of it. That’s how I feel.”
Beasley has been a frequent poster on social media recently. He called the NFL Players’ Association a “joke" Thursday during a string of tweets. “It’s not for the players.”
Beasley’s frustration apparently was set off from a tweet by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, laying out the differences for vaccinated and unvaccinated players. Included among those: daily testing for unvaccinated players (versus weekly for vaccinated); no masks required at the team facility and during travel for vaccinated players; no need to physically distance from other vaccinated individuals at the team facility; no need to quarantine after high-risk exposure to a Covid-19 positive person; and no capacity limits in the weight room for those who are vaccinated, among other benefits. Vaccinated players are also allowed to eat in the team cafeteria with other vaccinated individuals, while those who are not vaccinated must be physically distanced in meal rooms and may not eat with teammates.
On Friday, Beasley tweeted that he had spoken with the NFLPA and that they are "working through it." He added that he's been told the new guidelines are for the preseason and that nothing has been finalized for the regular season.
He also wrote if he's "forced into retirement, so be it," based on his apparent dissatisfaction with the agreement between the NFL and the players association.