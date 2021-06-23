 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills receiver Cole Beasley says he has no regrets about speaking out on vaccine views
0 comments

Bills receiver Cole Beasley says he has no regrets about speaking out on vaccine views

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Bills minicamp at Highmark Stadium

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley catches a pass during practice at Highmark Stadium.

 James P. McCoy/Buffalo News

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley says he has no regrets about going public with his views on Covid vaccinations, but he also said he's done talking about the subject. 

“I said all I needed to say," Beasley told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in his home state of Texas. "I’m just living a normal life from here on out,” Beasley told the Star-Telegram. “I’m not trying to sway anybody in either direction. That’s what I am doing and that’s the end of it.

“I don’t want to be any more of a distraction to my team so that’s where I’m leaving it. Something needed to be said, so I said it. I don’t regret any of it. That’s how I feel.”

Beasley has been a frequent poster on social media recently. He called the NFL Players’ Association a “joke" Thursday during a string of tweets. “It’s not for the players.”

Beasley’s frustration apparently was set off from a tweet by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, laying out the differences for vaccinated and unvaccinated players. Included among those: daily testing for unvaccinated players (versus weekly for vaccinated); no masks required at the team facility and during travel for vaccinated players; no need to physically distance from other vaccinated individuals at the team facility; no need to quarantine after high-risk exposure to a Covid-19 positive person; and no capacity limits in the weight room for those who are vaccinated, among other benefits. Vaccinated players are also allowed to eat in the team cafeteria with other vaccinated individuals, while those who are not vaccinated must be physically distanced in meal rooms and may not eat with teammates.

Additionally, vaccinated players may interact with vaccinated family and friends on road trips, while unvaccinated players are not permitted to leave the team hotel to eat in restaurants or interact with anyone outside of the team's traveling party.

On Friday, Beasley tweeted that he had spoken with the NFLPA and that they are "working through it." He added that he's been told the new guidelines are for the preseason and that nothing has been finalized for the regular season. 

He also wrote if he's "forced into retirement, so be it," based on his apparent dissatisfaction with the agreement between the NFL and the players association.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Look for the under when it comes to Giannis's points prop

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News