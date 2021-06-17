Bills receiver Cole Beasley blasts NFLPA over its acceptance of new Covid-19 protocols

The NFL and the league’s players’ association came to an agreement this week on new Covid-19 protocols for the upcoming 2021 season.

That’s not to say that every player agreed with what was agreed to, though.

Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley, who has generated plenty of headlines this offseason with his questioning of the Covid-19 vaccine, took to Twitter again Thursday, this time to call the NFL Players’ Association a “joke.”

“Call it something different,” Beasley wrote on his verified account, which has more than 451,000 followers. “It’s not for the players.”

Beasley’s frustration apparently came from a tweet by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, laying out the differences for vaccinated and unvaccinated players. Included among those: Daily testing for unvaccinated players (weekly for vaccinated), no masks required at the team facility and during travel for vaccinated players, no need to quarantine after high-risk exposure to a Covid-19 positive person and no capacity limits in the weight room for those who are vaccinated, among other benefits.

