Bills receiver Cole Beasley blasts NFLPA over its acceptance of new Covid-19 protocols
Bills receiver Cole Beasley blasts NFLPA over its acceptance of new Covid-19 protocols

Buffalo Bills minicamp at Highmark Stadium (copy)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is once again speaking out regarding the Covid-19 vaccine.

The NFL and the league’s players’ association came to an agreement this week on new Covid-19 protocols for the upcoming 2021 season.

That’s not to say that every player agreed with what was agreed to, though.

Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley, who has generated plenty of headlines this offseason with his questioning of the Covid-19 vaccine, took to Twitter again Thursday, this time to call the NFL Players’ Association a “joke.”

“Call it something different,” Beasley wrote on his verified account, which has more than 451,000 followers. “It’s not for the players.”

Beasley’s frustration apparently came from a tweet by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, laying out the differences for vaccinated and unvaccinated players. Included among those: Daily testing for unvaccinated players (weekly for vaccinated), no masks required at the team facility and during travel for vaccinated players, no need to quarantine after high-risk exposure to a Covid-19 positive person and no capacity limits in the weight room for those who are vaccinated, among other benefits.

“This is crazy. Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel,” Beasley wrote. “We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring Covid back in to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now – 100% immune with vaccination? No.”

Read the full story from News Sports Reporter Mark Gaughan

Predictably, people on social media pushed back on Beasley’s stance – not a surprise given how polarizing anything having to do with the pandemic has become.

“Everyone gives me the 98 percent of people who are vaccinated don’t get Covid again. The odds of me getting in the NFL and playing for 10 years are lower than that and I’m here,” Beasley wrote. “So what are we really talking about? I understand completely why the NFL is doing this. It gives them back the freedom to make the most money as possible again if everyone is vaccinated. But will anyone fight for the players or nah?”

Beasley finished with one more plea for the NFLPA to change its ways.

“I don’t know who I need to talk to, but someone has to get it right,” he wrote. "That’s why I’m on here. Hopefully the right people will see it and at least think about how all this NFLPA stuff works. It needs to be changed.”

