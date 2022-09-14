Bills ready for home opener against Titans

Josh Allen was thrilled to hear about an upcoming early dismissal.

The Bills quarterback knows that schools in both the Orchard Park and Frontier Central districts will have a half day Monday, and he fully supports it. It’s another piece of the highly charged atmosphere expected for Buffalo’s home opener.

“It's gonna be crazy,” Allen said Wednesday. “Half day at school, that's how you create some Bills fans right there, get out of school. And I hope they love the Bills.”

Bills' opening-day roster ranks 5th oldest, but starting lineup is 13th oldest The Buffalo Bills had the fifth oldest roster of players in the NFL as of opening day in 2022. However, if you only count the starting lineups, the Bills were tied for 13th oldest on opening day.

The decision was based more on traffic for the earlier-than-usual start time for the Monday night game, versus the need to indoctrinate local school children into a fervent fandom. The Bills take on the Titans at 7:15 p.m., with a doubleheader of Monday games.

It’s the third straight primetime meeting for the two teams, who have now faced off in five consecutive seasons. Allen thinks the familiarity can help some, but he doesn’t want to overplay it.

“Every game has different situations in it, and you have to be prepared to make adjustments and go with the flow,” Allen said. “So, on top of that, they've got one of the best coaches in the league in Vrabel, and he does a lot of good things. And again, he's going to have them extremely motivated here.”

The Bills had a gutting loss last year in Nashville, 34-31, also on a Monday night. Allen was stopped on fourth down, as the Bills went for the win.

Like Allen, coach Sean McDermott balances learning from last year without projecting too much on to this year’s match-up.

“We're really focused on this game this week,” McDermott said. “That said, you remember things from every season that you carry with you, highs and lows, but it's a game of inches. That's what this game is, and you got to expect a close game every week, and that's what we expect this week. They're good football team, number one seed in the AFC last year.”

Both teams have evolved. The Titans, however, are coming off of a loss to the Giants. McDermott and players said the loss doesn’t fully reflect a solid Tennessee team.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Allen thinks the Titans are “as tough as anybody.” It says it starts up front, he says, with Jeffery Simmons and Bud Dupree, and the talent flows back from there.

“Their safeties move in unison, one of the better safety duos in the league,” Allen said. “So, they make it very difficult in their zone coverages in terms of disguising, and just showing one hand and doing the other.”

When he re-watches last year’s game, Allen sees that, too often, his eyes were in the wrong spots. He finished 35-of-47, throwing for 353 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He thinks with adjusting his eyes and being decisive, he can better “(allow) our guys to catch and go.”

Their next chance to do so comes once again in front of a national TV audience. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs says the Bills have earned their consistent spot on the national stage.

“Monday night, it's showtime,” Diggs said. “Back on prime time, again – we're on there for a reason, too. I feel like this team, we've been through the good and the bad. We've been through the rain, we've been through the storm. So, when things do get a little sunny like on Monday night, why not shine?”

Oliver update

As the Bills gear up for the formidable task of slowing the Titans, they may be with a depleted offensive line.

McDermott said defensive tackle Ed Oliver would not practice Wednesday with an ankle injury. His trajectory for the Monday night meeting is unclear.

“We'll just take it one day at a time and see where it goes from here,” McDermott said Wednesday.

Additionally, McDermott said defensive tackle Tim Settle would not practice. During the open portion of practice Wednesday, Settle was with the team, but just watching.

Oliver was injured in the second quarter of the Bills’ season opener on Thursday. He later returned to the game, but finished the night playing just 17 defensive snaps (25%) and wore a walking boot after the game.

Ahead of Wednesday’s practice, the Bills signed defensive tackle Prince Emili to the practice squad and, in a corresponding move, released wide receiver Tanner Gentry from the practice squad.