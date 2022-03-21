Bills reach contract agreement with running back Duke Johnson

Johnson's addition comes after the Bills thought they had an agreement with Washington running back J.D. McKissic last week. McKissic, however, backed out of the deal to re-sign with the Commanders – a development that left Bills General Manager Brandon Beane fuming.

"That was tough. Obviously, he was a guy we targeted, and in this business, in general, when you have an agreement, it’s good,” Beane said last week. “But until there's ink on the paper …

"There were some things that went down with the other organization, which is painful, but they chose to do what they did, and I couldn't stop it. Once you have an agreement, the agent’s supposed to say it’s over. And this agent did that. And this agent told the other club it's over. But the other club didn't back off.”

The Bills clearly had a role in mind for McKissic, likely on third downs. Johnson will now get the chance to occupy that spot behind Devin Singletary and Zack Moss.

His likely addition comes at the same time the Bills lost a running back, as Matt Breida has signed with the New York Giants after one year in Buffalo.