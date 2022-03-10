Bills re-sign wide receiver Jake Kumerow to one-year deal

The Bills are re-signing wide receiver Jake Kumerow to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was the first to report.

Kumerow played a career-high 15 games last year, though the bulk of his work came on special teams. He was on the field for 11% of snaps on offense and for 69% of special teams snaps.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Still, with the Bills' wide receiver room shifting, he'll add some stability there, on top of his special teams play.

Kumerow, 30, signed with the Bills practice squad in 2020. He entered the league in 2015 as an undrafted free agent with the Bengals, and he spent time with the Patriots and the Packers as well. He made his debut in 2018 with the Packers against the Cardinals, with one 11-yard catch, and was a favorite of Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Kumerow was waived by the Bills in December 2020, had a brief stint with the Saints, and then returned to Buffalo in 2021.

Since then, Kumerow has established himself as a core player on special teams. On offense, he had two catches last season, good for 28 yards.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.