Bills re-sign wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie
Bills re-sign wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie

Bills Colts (copy) (copy)

Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie re-signed with the team Tuesday.

 Harry Scull Jr.

The Buffalo Bills re-signed jack-of-all-trades wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie on Tuesday.

McKenzie's agency, Sports Trust Advisors, tweeted that the receiver would return to Buffalo for the 2021 season. 

McKenzie, 25, appeared in all 16 games for the Bills in 2020, starting seven times. He had 30 catches for 282 yards and five touchdowns, while also rushing 10 times for 9 yards. McKenzie also returned his only punt for an 84-yard touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.

With former return man Andre Roberts signing with the Texans, McKenzie figures to get a chance to take over that role on a full-time basis.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

