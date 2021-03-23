Bills re-sign wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie

The Buffalo Bills re-signed jack-of-all-trades wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie on Tuesday.
McKenzie's agency, Sports Trust Advisors, tweeted that the receiver would return to Buffalo for the 2021 season.
Support Local Journalism
McKenzie, 25, appeared in all 16 games for the Bills in 2020, starting seven times. He had 30 catches for 282 yards and five touchdowns, while also rushing 10 times for 9 yards. McKenzie also returned his only punt for an 84-yard touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.
With former return man Andre Roberts signing with the Texans, McKenzie figures to get a chance to take over that role on a full-time basis.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
[BN] Blitz Daily Updates
Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL.
Jay Skurski
News Sports Reporter
I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.