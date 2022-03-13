Bills re-sign wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie to two-year contract ahead of free agency

“That was my first time sitting down in a while, and I just had to take it in, think to myself, ‘What can I do better?’ I’d just show up to practice every day and get my teammates better, and do whatever I’ve got to do to make myself better for my teammates,” McKenzie said after the win. “Those two weeks I was inactive, I just thought about things, just re-evaluated myself, and then this opportunity came around … and I felt like I just had to step up for my team.”

McKenzie is a big part of the chemistry in the Bills’ locker room. He’s jokingly referred to himself as the “face of the franchise” before. He’s not shy about a little trash talk during practice, and specifically seems to get under the skin of safety Micah Hyde quite frequently. It’s not just all fun and games with McKenzie, though. Teammates and coaches respect the work he’s put in to stick in the league.