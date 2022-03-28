 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills re-sign OL Ike Boettger to a one-year contract
Buffalo Bills minicamp at Highmark Stadium

Bills guard Ike Boettger stretches during warmups at Highmark Stadium.

 James P. McCoy/Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bills are still working to solidify their offensive line.

On Monday, the Bills re-signed offensive lineman Ike Boettger to a one-year contract. 

Boettger, 27, suffered a torn Achilles in December when the Bills played in New England. After the season ended, coach Sean McDermott said Boettger was "on schedule" in his recovery, though without a set return date. 

Ahead of that, he started 10 of the 15 games he played for the Bills last season, his fourth year with Buffalo. The 10 starts were a career high.

Boettger entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent and was claimed on waivers by the Bills from Kansas City. 

