Bills re-sign OL Ike Boettger to a one-year contract

The Buffalo Bills are still working to solidify their offensive line.

On Monday, the Bills re-signed offensive lineman Ike Boettger to a one-year contract.

Boettger, 27, suffered a torn Achilles in December when the Bills played in New England. After the season ended, coach Sean McDermott said Boettger was "on schedule" in his recovery, though without a set return date.

Ahead of that, he started 10 of the 15 games he played for the Bills last season, his fourth year with Buffalo. The 10 starts were a career high.

Boettger entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent and was claimed on waivers by the Bills from Kansas City.

