Bills re-sign offensive lineman Jordan Devey to one-year contract
Bills Ravens pregame

Players warm up before the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

 Sharon Cantillon / Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bills brought back some depth to their offensive line Monday, re-signing Jordan Devey to a one-year contract. 

Devey, a 6-foot-6, 320-pounder, appeared in one game for the Bills during the 2020 season, playing two snaps against the New York Jets in Week 7 after being promoted from the practice squad on an emergency basis because of the Covid-19 pandemic. He reverted back to the practice squad following that game, but was frequently designated as one of the Bills' protected practice squad players, preventing another team from signing him away.

Devey was eventually promoted to the 53-man roster ahead of the divisional playoff game against Baltimore, filling the open roster spot that was created when rookie running back Zack Moss was placed on injured reserve because of an ankle injury.

Devey, 33, is entering his eighth NFL season. He has appeared in 44 career games, making 21 starts, during his time with the Bills, Raiders, Chiefs, 49ers and Patriots. The Bills have some uncertainty up front, with both right tackle Daryl Williams and right guard Jon Feliciano scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next month. Additionally, left guard Ike Boettger is scheduled to become a restricted free agent.

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

