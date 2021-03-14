Bills re-sign Jon Feliciano to three-year contract

According to PFF, Feliciano did not allow a sack and allowed only three quarterback hits in 758 snaps last season. That follows a season in which he allowed just four sacks and four hits in 1,031 snaps. He has been called for just nine penalties in two seasons.

Felciano was expected to command a four-year, $33.5 million contract with an average annual salary of $8.37 million, according to spotrac.com, a significant jump from the two-year, $7.25 million deal he signed with the Bills in 2019.

One potential upside of keeping Feliciano is he could slide over and start at center in 2022 if you want to move on from center Mitch Morse, who recently restructured his contract to save the Bills almost $3 million.

Congrats my brothers on getting to stay beside each other and protect josh! Y’all both deserve it and more! Great players, even better people! @MongoFeliciano and Big D! — Lee Smith (@LeeSmith) March 14, 2021