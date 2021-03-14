Bills re-sign Jon Feliciano to three-year contract

Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane has made it 3-for-3 in keeping the team's three most significant pending free agents before the free agency period even begins.
Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano has agreed to a three-year contract, the Bills announced Sunday.
The move follows the re-signings of linebacker Matt Milano and offensive tackle Daryl Williams last week.
Feliciano's contract is reported to be worth up to $17 million, according to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. The structure of the contract has not been announced, but it seems likely to be backloaded to help relieve stress on the Bills' salary cap situation.
Feliciano, 29, graded as the NFL’s 38th-best guard last season, per Pro Football Focus, despite missing the first half of the season with a torn pectoral. Once he returned, the Bills leaned on his versatility, relying on him to play both guard positions and center.
According to PFF, Feliciano did not allow a sack and allowed only three quarterback hits in 758 snaps last season. That follows a season in which he allowed just four sacks and four hits in 1,031 snaps. He has been called for just nine penalties in two seasons.
Felciano was expected to command a four-year, $33.5 million contract with an average annual salary of $8.37 million, according to spotrac.com, a significant jump from the two-year, $7.25 million deal he signed with the Bills in 2019.
One potential upside of keeping Feliciano is he could slide over and start at center in 2022 if you want to move on from center Mitch Morse, who recently restructured his contract to save the Bills almost $3 million.
For now, re-signing Williams and Feliciano means the Bills retain their entire offensive line, though the group of Williams, Feliciano, Morse, Dion Dawkins and Cody Ford were never all on the field at the same time thanks to a variety of injuries.