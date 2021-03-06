Bills re-sign inside linebacker Andre Smith

The Bills have re-signed restricted free agent linebacker Andre Smith.
The deal is for two years and worth up to $3 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Smith was acquired for a 2023 conditional seventh-round pick from the Carolina Panthers before the start of last season and played in 12 regular games and the three postseason games. He made nine tackles on the season, five coming in Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins, and also forced a fumble. Smith was primarily used on special teams, playing in at least half the special teams snaps in 15 games.
Smith, 23, was a seventh-round draft choice by the Panthers in 2018 and played in 19 games over two seasons with Carolina.