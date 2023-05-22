The Buffalo Bills reached the 90-man offseason roster limit Monday, re-signing veteran safety Dean Marlowe and signing rookie undrafted free agent Joel Wilson, a tight end from Central Michigan.

Marlowe, 30, is a seventh-year veteran who started both of the Bills' playoff games during the 2022 season. Marlowe was with the Bills from 2017-20 before signing with Detroit. He signed with Atlanta before the 2022 season, but was traded by the Falcons to the Bills at the NFL trade deadline.

Return to the Bills an emotional full circle for Dean and Marlana Marlowe “We've been on several different teams, and nobody has ever made him feel wanted and welcome like Buffalo," said Dean Marlowe's wife, Marlana.

Marlowe will compete for a depth spot at safety behind presumed starters Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. The safety depth chart is crowded, as the Bills also signed former Los Angeles Ram Taylor Rapp this offseason and expects to have Damar Hamlin back after he went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals last season.

Wilson, 22, is a 6-foot-4, 250-pounder who finished his college career with 82 catches for 874 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was a third-team All-Mid-American Conference selection in 2022 after leading the Chippewas with six touchdown receptions and finishing second on the team with 44 catches for 445 receiving yards.