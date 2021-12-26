 Skip to main content
Bills RB Matt Breida inactive against Patriots; LT Dion Dawkins is active
Playing to the camera (copy)

Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins mugs for the camera before a recent game. Dawkins' charity is selling folding tables to Bills fans, hardly a tough sell.

 James P. McCoy

The Bills are switching things up at running back again.

Running back Matt Breida will be inactive against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium, while Zack Moss is active. Moss has been inactive three of the last four games. The one game he was active over that stretch was the last meeting against the Patriots, where he had eight carries for 21 yards, and another 12 receiving yards on two catches. 

Breida played the last six games, following a stretch of six games where he was inactive. 

Left tackle Dion Dawkins will be active for the game. Dawkins was activated off the Reserve/Covid-19 list on Saturday, missing practice this week. He missed one game after testing positive a second time. 

Also inactive for the Bills are tight end Tommy Sweeney and defense tackle Star Lotulelei. Lotulelei did not practice Thursday or Friday for personal reasons. 

The Bills are also without five players from the active roster who remain on the Reserve/Covid-19 list: wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis; offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Cody Ford; and defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

