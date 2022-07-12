Bills RB Devin Singletary embraces learning in bid to stay on a roll

When Devin Singletary found his rhythm, his teammates weren't surprised.

The running back's end-of-year performance was critical to the Bills' offense. He ended the regular season with five rushing touchdowns in four games. He tacked on three touchdowns in the playoffs.

Training camp preview: Bills preach physicality in run game Second-round draft pick James Cook adds an element to the offense, as the Bills have looked for a running back who can be more dynamic in the pass game.

Again and again, teammates and coaches emphasized Singletary wasn’t doing anything drastically different; they believed this was the same Singletary they’d seen behind the scenes all along. The work was just finally paying off. Still, the uptick in production and opportunities stood out.

Singletary's usage could be looked at in three acts last season. The first four games, he averaged 12.25 carries per contest, and never fewer than 11. Then, over the next stretch of six games, he had just 5.6 carries per game, and never more than seven.

His usage jumped back up starting on Thanksgiving in New Orleans. From there on, Singletary averaged 15 attempts per game, hitting a career-high 23 carries and 110 rushing yards in Week 17.

His yards per carry didn't jump late in the year, but it signaled that the Bills were determined to keep getting him the ball. Starting in mid-December, it surely paid off.

To continue that late-season level of play, Singletary held straightforward goals this offseason.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“One, getting used to Coach (Ken) Dorsey calling plays,” Singletary said, referring to the new offensive coordinator. “Two, it’s still the same, every year is the same as far as finding ways to be better than you were in the year before. That's really what my focus is and it's going well so far.”

Singletary is candid that adapting to Dorsey isn’t instantaneous, even if there is a helpful level of familiarity. The Bills used OTAs and minicamp to experiment with all parts of the offense, a process that will continue into training camp. While Singletary thinks it has been a smooth transition from Brian Daboll to Dorsey, he feels it’s too early to make any major declarations about how he will look in the Bills offense.

“I’m still learning it,” Singletary said in May. “It’s early on, still learning it. So we really just gonna have to see, to be honest.”

The 24-year-old running back already feels his relationship with Dorsey growing as the offensive coordinator spends more time with the rest of the team. Singletary values getting close to coaches as he learns more, and he has found his extended time with Bills running backs coach Kelly Skipper to help him as well.

He's entering the last year of his rookie contract on a Super-Bowl contending team. There are plenty of motivating factors for Singletary to have a strong follow up to last season.

But some of the other things Singletary hopes to accomplish are off the field, and a testament to growth in other areas. Entering Year 4, Singletary wants to be able to better guide younger players with all that he has learned. It stems in part from being on the receiving end of veteran advice.

“I'll say (it’s) very important just because I had guys do that for me, and it helped,” Singletary said. “So, I want to do the same thing. I feel like I am but we're gonna see.”

Rookie running back James Cook is an obvious player Singletary can assist. The two Florida natives knew each other before Cook was drafted. They’ve trained together at PER4ORM Sports and Fitness Training in Davie, Fla., and did so again this summer.

Now, Singletary says it’s “a dream come true” to be teammates in the NFL.

“We're basically picking up where we left off,” Singletary said. “We work together now. So, it's all love. Picking up where we left off and working out in the offseason and just finding ways to get better now. He’s picking up the offense fast and, honestly, it's been fun.”