Bills-Rams game draws officiating crew that threw the most flags in NFL last season

Carl Cheffers, whose officiating crew called the most penalties in the NFL last season, has drawn the assignment for Thursday’s season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams.

Cheffers and his crew threw 274 flags in 17 games, with 237 penalties accepted for 2,109 yards. That averages to 13.94 accepted penalties per game for an average of 124.06 yards per game.

Among those, 49 offensive holding penalties were called, 39 false starts and 23 for defensive pass interference.

The crew worked the Bills-Kansas City Chiefs regular season game last season, calling 17 penalties, 10 against the visiting Bills and seven against the Chiefs.

In the 2020 season, Cheffers was the referee for the Bills’ playoff victory against the Baltimore Ravens. Playoff crews are made up of the highest graded officials rather than a crew that works together for the entire season.

Cheffers’ crew in 2020 also had the Bills’ loss to the Tennessee Titans in Nashville and a Bills victory at the New York Jets in a span of three weeks.

Cheffers was selected as the referee for the Super Bowl in February 2021 between the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to an analysis by Rick Gosselin, Cheffers has been an NFL referee for 14 years and has finished in the top 3 in penalties in seven of those seasons.