Bills radio announcer John Murphy out of Sunday's game with Covid-19
top story topical

"Touchdown Allen!"

Buffalo Bills radio play-by-play announcer John Murphy and color commentator Steve Tasker make the call from Bills Stadium.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Buffalo Bills radio play-by-play announcer John Murphy confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss his first game in 20 years Sunday when WGR-AM carries the team's game against the New York Jets in New Jersey.

In a brief telephone interview, Murphy said he began having sniffles and chills Tuesday and tested positive Wednesday.

“I should feel worse if I am going to miss a game,” cracked Murphy.

He said he is fully vaccinated and was looking into getting a booster shot.

Murphy has done radio play-by-play since 2004 and was the analyst alongside the late Van Miller before that. He has worked Bills games for 34 years.

He said the last Bills game he missed was at Jacksonville in October 2001 when his father, Matthew, passed away.

Paul Dottino, who covers the New York Giants for WFAN radio and has done play-by-play of Giants preseason games when radio voice Bob Papa does television play-by-play, will work alongside analyst Eric Wood and sideline reporter Sal Capaccio on Sunday on WGR and the Bills radio network.

Murphy hopes to back after his 10-day quarantine for the Bills' home game versus Indianapolis on Nov. 21.

