Bills questions: Who wins the punter competition?

This is the final in a series of 10 questions facing the Buffalo Bills as they prepare for training camp, which begins July 24. Today’s question: Who wins the punter competition?

It says something about the quality of the Buffalo Bills’ projected starting lineup that one of the most eagerly anticipated battles in training camp will be conducted at punter.

General Manager Brandon Beane set that competition up when he spent a sixth-round pick on Matt Araiza, aka the “Punt God” from San Diego State. With a nickname like that, it might seem like a foregone conclusion Araiza will ultimately beat out holdover Matt Haack. Certainly, Araiza should be viewed as the favorite for the job. But make no mistake, this will be a competition.

“Right now, Matt and Matt are getting even reps,” new special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley said during spring practices. “They are both doing a great job. I try to remind the guys, whether it's punter or any position, even if you're the only guy at your position, that doesn't mean there's not competition at that position. There are obviously 31 other teams that may have doubles at spots. As rosters start to get pared down as different guys free up, there may be a guy on the street that you're competing with that you don't know about. So that's an obvious competition right now, having two punters on the roster, but there is a need to feel that type of competition at every spot.”

Araiza was a unicorn during the pre-draft process – a punter who actually developed a cult following of sorts. Surely, the nickname helped in that regard, as did the highlights of some preposterously long punts, including two that went 80-plus yards.

“I got a chance to watch Matt Araiza a couple of times and got to talk with him during the process. He does not have as much experience in college as a punter, but he has a natural gift with a strong left leg,” Smiley said. “The thing that was most, I would say, interesting to me, most encouraging to me, was his mindset of that constant improvement. So what he did in the season, how I saw him change that into going into the combine at Indy, how I even saw that get better before he did his pro days out West, it was that that constant improvement, that mindset that was very attractive.”

Smiley, however, said he wasn’t swayed by the collective draft crush on Araiza.

“You're not going to believe this: I really didn't pay attention,” Smiley said about the number of Bills fans clamoring for their team to draft Araiza. “I didn't know. I didn't pay attention. It was not a part of the evaluation. It was not a part of my sphere of awareness, but I hear what you're saying.”

Of course, along with that comes expectations. That’s something the Bills and Araiza will need to manage.

“For me, it's reminding Matt Araiza this punt is not to make the team or get cut from the team,” Smiley said. “It's a series of good punts in a row. It's a series of good days in a row. … It is a marathon, not a sprint. It's a matter of stacking up good punts, stacking up good holds, stacking up good practices. But that's one attempt to manage those expectations.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

As for how he’ll manage those expectations, Araiza seemed unbothered during rookie minicamp.

“I think I've always been my hardest critic, so I don't think I'm really affected by all that too much,” he said. “I've always been harder on myself than anyone else. So I know that my expectations are my own. It doesn't really matter what anyone else thinks. I'm just here to help the team win games.”

Beane was blunt when discussing Haack’s first season with the Bills in 2021. Haack finished with a net average of just 37.6 yards per punt, which was 26th out of 27 qualifying punters.

“Definitely, statistically, Matt Haack is a better punter than the statistics showed last year,” Beane said. “One part of it to anybody that came to the home games last year – we had some weather games. I don't know if anybody noticed that. A couple games were slightly windy. There was actually a couple cold games, too. We didn't have much luck on the road early in the season with weather.

“Not to make it sound like an excuse, but that does play into it. When you're a punter and you're being judged on your statistics and how far that ball's getting down the field, if you have 11 of your 17 games that are unfavorable weather, as opposed to if it was two of those games, that will affect the numbers a little bit. I would say, first and foremost Matt making sure that he keeps doing what he's doing and have the confidence to grow and tweak what he needs to, I think he will continue to improve. Right now, I think we have a wonderful competition on our hands.”

Beane all but admitted he might have made a change at punter if it were not for the fact Haack had a good working relationship with long snapper Garrison Sanborn and kicker Tyler Bass. Still, the Bills shortened and modified Haack’s contract in the offseason, shaving a year off of it and reducing his pay.

According to Smiley, Haack has responded well to those adversities.

“First and foremost, both Matts are phenomenal humans,” Smiley said. “They're both respectful, they're both hard-working, they're both conscientious. So the dynamic in the room has been wonderful. What I told Matt Haack before Matt Araiza got here after the draft was, ‘it's not Matt Haack's responsibility to help him out.’ If he sees something and wants to say something, that's fine, but Matt Haack is not being judged on how he's interacting with Matt Araiza. But both guys have been tremendous pros. They've worked together. Reid has to really step up and be a leader in that room because he's in the middle of a punter competition, too. Same with Tyler, those guys working together and being responsible professionals, they've all done a heck of a job.”

The punting job will come down to more than just, well, punting. The Bills, like every other NFL team, use their punter as their holder, and that’s something Haack excels at and Araiza has little experience doing.

“He definitely has an awareness of the operation, but he came in right away, started working even at rookie minicamp both on the JUGS and with the live snapper we brought in for rookie minicamp,” Smiley said of Araiza. “He is a natural athlete and that same attitude of what he needs to improve as a punter, he's worked at as a holder, too, to try to make sure that he can be as good as possible.”

Given that Araiza was only a full-time punter for one season in college, he’s still got a lot to learn when it comes to the finer points of hang time and directional punting. For all of those reasons, plus the important holding job, it’s premature to declare a favorite in this competition – even if there is a feeling it will be Araiza’s job to lose at training camp.