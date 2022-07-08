Bills questions: What should the Bills expect from Greg Rousseau in Year 2?

This is the ninth in a series of 10 questions facing the Buffalo Bills as they prepare for training camp, which begins July 24. Today’s question: What should the Bills expect from Greg Rousseau in Year 2?

Greg Rousseau wants his presence felt, and he's going about it in a few ways.

At 6-foot-6, Rousseau was listed as 266 pounds last season as a rookie. The Bills defensive end decided he would bulk up this offseason.

"Probably like five to seven pounds," Rousseau said in May. "You got to just keep on getting stronger year in and year out."

Rousseau, the Bills' first-round pick in 2021, is one of several younger defensive ends whom coaches are expecting to have a larger role. The Bills used their top pick in 2020 on A.J. Epenesa and then selected Rousseau and Boogie Basham with their first two selections the following year.

Rousseau had four sacks last season, three in the first five games. Then, he went 10 games without one. Sacks are far from the only indicator of impactful play, and Rousseau had a solid year. According to Pro Football Focus, Rousseau's 38 tackles against the run ranked third in the league among edge rushers, and he led edge rushers with 35 run stops.

He felt the dip in sacks was less of a rookie wall and more a normal ebb and flow of the season.

“I wouldn't call it a wall,” Rousseau said in May. “I just feel like sometimes with the numbers, things might not go your way for a certain stretch of games, but I don't feel like I hit a wall, ‘cause I feel like I was going hard at all times.”

Rousseau’s 531 snaps, almost equally split between playing against the pass and the run, were the third-most on the Bills' defensive line and represented nearly 50% of the defensive snaps. Only Ed Oliver (628) and Jerry Hughes (558) had more snaps.

With opposing teams forced to plan for Von Miller, Rousseau can better capitalize on the time he gets. The same increased opportunity applies to Basham and Epenesa, but Rousseau’s athletic abilities and the team’s established trust in him have him best poised to make a jump in Year 2.

As far as his mindset, he already feels a difference heading toward training camp.

“It's been cool just to know the plays, know how everything goes,” he said. “Knowing how to practice at this level. And really now, instead of focusing on learning a defense, I can focus on is bettering myself and becoming a better player for the upcoming season.”

His trajectory once he’s fully learned a defense is still a bit untapped.

Rousseau opted out of his 2020 season at University of Miami, as his mother, Anne, was working in the ICU. It bookended a notably short college career. A season-ending injury in 2018 curtailed his true freshman year. He bounced back in 2019 to lead the ACC in sacks, with 15.5 sacks in 13 games. He started more games with the Bills in his rookie season than he played total in his college career.

All that is to say Rousseau still hasn’t fully reaped the benefits of extended time with one team.

He’s done the other usual offseason things to best prepare, switching up his diet and finding a consistent workout routine he likes along with spending time with other NFL players from South Florida. He went to Von Miller’s Pass Rush Summit, where he felt like he picked up some new moves. Miller said working with Rousseau was "like polishing a diamond."

“He’s big, he’s fast, he’s still young," defensive tackle Jordan Phillips said. "Once he figures out who he is, he’s going to be up there with Von.”

In hearing the call from coaches to step up, he’s looked for quiet ways to grow.

“I'm ready for it, I'd say. 100%,” he said. “And I feel like you when it comes to expectations, you can't look like, `All right, we've got to win this many games,' or 'I've got to get this many sacks.' I feel like you just got to come to work every day and know that your best is needed, and you've got to put your best foot forward and just keep on chipping away, keep on working, and you'll be successful.”