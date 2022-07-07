Bills questions: What should be expected from the remade defensive line?

This is the eighth in a series of 10 questions facing the Buffalo Bills as they prepare for training camp, which begins July 24. Today’s question: What should be expected from the remade defensive line?

There is no doubt Von Miller is the crown jewel of the Buffalo Bills’ offseason.

A future Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Miller will be counted on to provide the consistent pass rush the Bills felt like they lacked at times last season.

The remake along the defensive line in Buffalo, however, doesn’t start and end with No. 40. No other position group on the roster has quite the amount of turnover as the defensive line. Saying goodbye from last season are defensive tackles Star Lotulelei (cut, currently a free agent), Harrison Phillips (Minnesota Vikings) and Vernon Butler Jr. (Las Vegas Raiders), as well as defensive ends Jerry Hughes (Houston Texans), Mario Addison (Houston Texans) and Efe Obaba (Washington Commanders).

In their place, Beane signed defensive tackles Tim Settle and DaQuan Jones, and he brought back Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson. Combined, those three have 351 games of NFL experience, including 195 starts.

“I think it helps where we’re at in our careers,” Miller said. “If we all came in when we were rookies, it’s still a learning process that we have. All of these guys have been the guy somewhere else and we all know how to make it work, especially pass-rush wise in our room on the D-line. We know each other’s strengths. Even my short time here, I know these guys, these guys know me. I’m a fan of football. I knew all of these guys before I had even come to the Buffalo Bills. So I know their strengths and they know mine. … You don’t have to sit down and talk and have meetings and you don’t have to pull guys to the side and get stuff straight. It just works. And it’s just a testament to the type of guys that we have in the locker room here.”

Still, there is a cohesiveness that comes with playing along the defensive line that has to form. That can only come with game snaps.

“Repetition is the father of learning,” Miller said. “Even though we have a great rapport, you’ve still got to put in the work. You’ve still got to go out there and have trial and errors. You’ve got to try things. Some stuff might work, some stuff might not work. And you’ve just got to learn each other. That’s all we’re doing right now.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Up until this point in the offseason, the defensive line has been largely limited to mental reps. Offseason rules largely prevent the type of contact that comes with doing the dirty work up front, so spring practices have a different feel without pads.

“For us, it's about building some camaraderie with our players as coaches, and for them to interact with one another, get to know each other a little bit and develop some trust, but also introduce them to the way we do things,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier." (Defensive line coach) Eric Washington and Marcus West are doing a really good job of laying a foundation fundamentally for the guys that are here. There's a lot of turnover at the position.

“So, we really had to go back to the drawing board when it came to introducing them to how we do things on defense. I think the guys would grasp that and they're growing through the process, but it's a process and there's a lot more to come and training camp will be a big part of our progression and how well we end up becoming as the year goes on.”

Getting the newcomers on the same page will be big, but so too will the production from the Bills’ returning defensive linemen. In particular, the team will be counting on the young defensive end trio of Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa to take a collective big step forward.

How do they do that?

“Probably the consistency piece, where you kind of know what you're going to get every day, that's important,” Frazier said. “They're past that point when they were rookies and it was kind of up and down, lulls here, you know, break out here. We should be past that point. Even with Greg. As much as he played a season ago and as well as he played, just the consistency. We definitely need that from A.J. We need that from Carlos where we can kind of know what we can expect every time they walk on the field and not be concerned, you know, how is he going to practice today? Or how is he going to perform in the game on Sunday? You know, we have a real good idea of what we can expect from each one of those guys and that being a high level of activity and making plays for us on defense.”

Epenesa, Rousseau and Basham each played at least 200 defensive snaps last season, with Rousseau leading the way with 531, followed by Epenesa at 330 and Basham at 201. Basham’s path to more playing time was partially blocked by the presence of Hughes and Addison. While each of the three young defensive ends flashed at different times, they all went through stretches of limited production.

“We have to believe in ourselves. We have confidence in ourselves and know that we can make plays and we can take that next step,” Epenesa said. “That’s really what it’s about. We’re all looking forward to this camp. When we get pads on, we can show the strides we’ve taken. Boogie’s lost some weight. Greg’s gotten bigger and stronger. I myself, I think, have gotten bigger, faster, stronger. All three of us have been putting in a lot of work and we’re excited to put pads on and show people what we can do.”

“I think they've worked hard,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “Again, all three in slightly different positions in their growth cycle. AJ is going into year three now. Boogie and Greg going into year two. And we have other guys there as well. But this is going to be a big offseason for those guys. I mean, they're in a position where they have to, we need them to really, really grow and develop and make a mark on our defense – and not just in a supporting role, but in a primary role.”