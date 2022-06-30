Bills questions: What can tight end Dawson Knox do for an encore after breakout season?

This is the first in a series of 10 questions facing the Buffalo Bills as they prepare for training camp, which begins July 24.

Dawson Knox started getting the question the day after last season ended: What would he do this offseason to take another step?

The Bills tight end broke out in his third season. He finished the year with career highs in receptions (49), receiving yards (587) and touchdowns (nine).

He’s confident he can follow up the performance, without letting that lead to complacency.

“It's just all about building on it and just taking another step too, because I don't feel like I've hit the pinnacle of my game,” Knox said during minicamp. “I feel like I've just started to scratch the surface. I’m ready to take another step.”

His goal this offseason is to expand his route tree by “working on different routes that I haven't worked on before with Josh (Allen) and just working on timing.”

To start, he’s continuing with some of the things that led him to success last season. Knox attended Tight End University again last week, learning more from some of the best in the league. He’s continuing to work with his eye specialist and has exercises he can repeat on his own at home.

Knox’s rapport with Allen is strong, and he established himself as more well-rounded tight end. His nine touchdowns set a franchise mark for a tight end in a single season and trailed only Stefon Diggs, who had 10. He’ll want to have a significant presence in the pass game again this season, though he also felt he took a step in run blocking in Year 3.

Tied to any encore for Knox is how offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will utilize tight ends. Dorsey, who was promoted from quarterbacks coach to replace Brian Daboll, is balancing the need for any team to evolve with preserving all that has already worked for the Buffalo offense.

Still, Knox is expecting a larger role for the team’s tight ends.

“There's gonna be so much versatility in this offense now: 12 and 13 personnel,” Knox said. “Bring us in, run the ball, spread us out, and get us good matchups.”

Two-tight end sets in Buffalo were a rarity last season. The team’s 100 snaps in 12 personnel (one running back and two tight ends) were the lowest in the NFL last season, per Sharp Football.

The addition of veteran tight end O.J. Howard factors into the equation. Tommy Sweeney, who the Bills drafted in the seventh round in 2019, was used sparingly in the Bills offense. Howard adds another option, and Knox thinks they'll spend more time on the field together.

Knox is already pleading the group’s case to Dorsey.

“Oh, yeah, yeah. The more tight ends, the better,” Knox said. “We always joke that we hate when 10 personnel is out there without tight ends. We want as many of us out there as we can get.”

In fact, Knox isn’t even stopping at just 12 personnel.

“Hopefully we can get a lot of 13 personnel involved with Tommy (Sweeney) and then Reggie (Gilliam) in the backfield playing fullback,” Knox said. “Especially now with O.J., it's going to be scary to see what our offense is capable of.”

It’s unlikely that the Bills, who also addressed wide receiver depth this offseason, will unveil a drastically new offense under Dorsey. Still, with a deeper group at tight and Dorsey making his own adjustments, there could be a larger role for the team’s tight ends, benefitting Knox.

His breakout came early last season. In a four-game span starting Week 2, he had five touchdowns, as well as a single-game high 117 receiving yards in Kansas City. Then, he broke his hand in Week 6 in Tennessee. With a well-timed bye, Knox missed just two games before returning.

Now, Knox is also heading into a contract year, though he seems unaffected by that.

“I don't think it's any different than any other year,” Knox said. “If you start thinking too much about stuff like that, it's going to just distract you from how you play on the field. So, it's just the same old year same old thing.”

Even if his focus remains internal, the contract market for tight ends is escalating. In May, the Cleveland Browns gave tight end David Njoku a four-year, $56.75 million extension. It made Njoku, who’s entering his sixth season, the fifth-highest paid tight end in the NFL.

Knox, however, seems less worried about what his eventual deal will look like. To follow up last year, he’s focused on what the Bills need.

“I do feel like I can do whatever is required of me now,” Knox said. “Whether it's blocking, pass protection, or running routes, I feel like it's starting to become a little natural.”

