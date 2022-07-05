Bills questions: What are the options if Tre White isn't full go at the start of the year?

This is the sixth in a series of 10 questions facing the Buffalo Bills as they prepare for training camp, which begins July 24. Today’s question: What are the options if Tre White isn’t full go at the start of the year?

The updates on Tre’Davious White throughout this offseason have been consistent.

The Buffalo Bills’ All-Pro cornerback is diligently performing rehab on his surgically repaired left knee and, barring any setbacks, should be able to return at some point during the 2022 season. As of right now, however, just when that some point arrives remains unknown. The Bills will have a better feel for how close White is to being game ready when training camp starts later this month at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford.

Until then, though, they need to have a backup plan if White isn’t ready to play in Week 1. Enter Dane Jackson.

The Bills’ third-year cornerback stepped into the starting lineup after White got hurt on Thanksgiving night against the New Orleans Saints and generally acquitted himself well.

“He played a lot of snaps for us and played very well,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “He really held his own and the moments never seem too big for him.”

Jackson, a seventh-round pick in 2020, bounced between the practice squad and active roster as a rookie before starting last season as the top backup to White and Levi Wallace.

“Dane’s a winner and whether it was his first season when he played through splashes of time, he went out there and performed and that's hard to do as a rookie,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “Then last season as well. Tre goes down, Dane steps in, finished off the Saints game, and didn't miss a beat. So are there things he can do better? Yeah, and he's working his butt off to do that. There are things we can all do better, but that's what I love about Dane is he’s committed. He's one of the first ones here every morning, one of the last to leave. Comes in on his own, even on the weekends at times, and he's a true pro.”

Jackson finished the 2021 season with 37 tackles and six passes defensed, all of which came after White got hurt. In the playoffs, he made 10 tackles, including one for a loss. His second start after White got hurt came against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he faced Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the divisional round of the playoffs. There is no substitute for that kind of experience.

“It's not like the moment is too big, ever, but it was like, 'I'm here,' you know what I mean?” Jackson said. “The way I was able to grow over the time from when Tre went down to the end of the season. The guys around me helping me grow, helping myself grow, putting in the extra work, and just learning from Tre White, as well. When he went down, he didn't miss a beat with me on the field. He's telling me stuff that I could have done or I can do. That growth from the time he went down to really now, honestly, is my biggest takeaway from last season.”

Frazier said that growth was evident during the team’s spring practices.

“The confidence that he's playing with, his grasp of the system and understanding what we're trying to get accomplished,” the defensive coordinator said. “You can see how he's interacting with Kaiir (Elam), just encouraging him and helping him to grow as we go. I think that comes from what he experienced down the stretch with us last season having to play as much as he did and gaining the confidence that he did to be able to impart some of that information on a young player. So, I think it was very valuable.”

Confidence is perhaps the No. 1 trait needed for NFL cornerbacks – even the best of whom get beaten from time to time. Playing the way he did in pressure-packed games for the Bills down the stretch developed that for Jackson, who should also benefit from a “normal” offseason heading into his third year in the same defensive system.

“Before you line up, before the ball is snapped, that confidence is everything,” he said. “As long as you keep that up throughout the course of the game, I think you'll be just fine. If you're a competitor, you have that confidence, you'll put yourself in a better position before the play has even taken place.”

There is no doubt Elam’s presence complicates Jackson’s long-term outlook in Buffalo. The Bills used a first-round draft pick on the cornerback out of Florida, and that comes with the expectation that Elam will develop into a starter sooner than later. Jackson watched the past couple seasons as the same thing happened to Wallace.

“It's like, dang, that's really the name of the league,” he said. “This guy has been a three-, four-year starter and it's non-stop. The way he approached it, it's like, how can I come in and approach it any other way? He knows it's coming. He knows to expect somebody is coming in, and nothing changes for him. He's working hard. Here every day, here on time, and nothing changes. That's the way I looked at it.

“That's the name of this league. You can never get content, you can never get complacent, because they're always trying to bring somebody in to take your job. Look at Levi. Every year they were bringing somebody in, trying to take his job, and he held it down. That's just the competition part of it. Everybody on our team are competitors, so it's going to be great for us.”

