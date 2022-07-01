Bills questions: Is Zack Moss on the roster bubble?

This is the second in a series of 10 questions facing the Buffalo Bills as they prepare for training camp, which begins July 24. Today’s question: Is Zack Moss on the roster bubble?

Zack Moss still has more to prove.

A third-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2020, Moss should be able to escape the label of being on the roster bubble, but he still heads into a critical year with a need to solidify his role.

In his second season, Moss rushed for 347 yards and four touchdowns on 96 carries. Moss added another 197 receiving yards and a touchdown reception.

He had four all-purpose touchdowns in his first three games last season, after he was a healthy scratch Week 1. His role decreased after Week 8, as he was inactive for a stretch of three of four games starting in late November. He only topped 40% of the snaps twice in the second half of the season after playing more than 50% of the snaps in four consecutive games from Weeks 3-6.

Meanwhile, Devin Singletary, drafted in the third round the year before Moss, finished the year on a high note, and the starting job is his to lose.

The Bills refreshed the running back room. They drafted James Cook in the second round after letting Matt Breida leave during free agency. They added veteran Duke Johnson in March and undrafted rookie free agent Raheem Blackshear in May.

It is likely that the Bills keep five backs on their 53-man roster, including fullback Reggie Gilliam.

The Bills envision Cook bringing a pass-catching ability that they actively sought throughout the offseason. That’s not enough to fully push Moss to the bubble, but it does impact how – and how often – he’ll be used.

If Cook’s versatility allows him to quickly carve out a role, Moss’ playing time could shrink. Still, Moss’ physical style does differentiate him, and he has two years remaining on his rookie contract.

Center Mitch Morse is a fan of what Cook has done so far, and he also likes how Moss and Singletary have adjusted to the Bills’ evolving offense.

“They're pros,” Morse said of Moss and Singletary. “Guys who are very comfortable in their own skin who work hard and compete hard. Just ferocious runners and great teammates. The rook is awesome. Mr. Cook, he's a stud. A quiet guy but a ferocious competitor, all ball, which everyone appreciates. And I think he's going to be a great asset for our team and our locker room.”

Last season, Moss was inactive four times last year. Breida was inactive for eight games.

While the Bills often had three running backs active on game days last season, they utilized just two on offense. Veteran running back Taiwan Jones played every game, but for his work on special teams. A team captain, Jones played just one snap on offense while taking the field for 71% of special-teams snaps, a career high. The Bills re-signed Jones in the offseason.

There were five games last season where Singletary, Moss, Breida and Jones were all active. Gilliam was inactive for one of those. But more often than not, either Moss or Breida was inactive.

Even when the run game as a whole faltered last year, the Bills were committed to figuring it out, and whether it was a matter of personnel or playcalling.

Coach Sean McDermott said the run game can continue from where it left off, even with some changes to the coaching staff, notably with new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and new offensive line coach Aaron Kromer.

“In this case, we were starting from the back of the pack a little bit,” McDermott said. “That's a challenge and so what comes with that is spending as much time together as we can, those coaches getting on the same page with how we want to do it, go back through our core runs of last season: ‘Let's talk about that. Let's talk about how we were teaching that, let's talk about the landmark. Here's the line blocking work. What's the landmark of the running back on this particular play?’ And basically, everyone getting on the same page.”

