Bills questions: Can team keep veteran special-teams corps together?

This is the seventh question in a series previewing Bills training camp. Today: Will the special teams units get an overhaul or will they mostly run it back under new coordinator Matthew Smiley?

Kickoff coverage is an underappreciated, critical aspect of special teams for the Buffalo Bills.

Why?

“This offense is scoring points,” said Bills kick coverage ace Tyrel Dodson. “Josh is putting up points. It’s going to be a huge problem if we’re not on it.”

Indeed, the offense led by quarterback Josh Allen ranks No. 2 in the NFL in scoring over the past two seasons, which means the Bills are No. 2 in total kickoffs the past two years. The Bills kicked off 196 times. Tampa Bay, the top-scoring team in 2020-21, kicked off 197. That’s 30 more than the average team.

Fortunately for the Bills, the kickoff coverage units have thrived. Buffalo ranked No. 2 in the NFL in opponents’ average drive start after kickoffs each of the past two years.

Keeping the covering units strong will be a key objective in training camp for new special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley, who spent the past five seasons as the assistant coordinator.

“I definitely hope it's a continuation of good things, for sure,” Smiley said of his approach in taking over for Heath Farwell, now with the Jacksonville Jaguars. “Heath and I worked very closely with one another, and so a majority of the philosophy will be very similar. Obviously, potentially some personality changes on the field and in the classroom, but schematically, probably more similar than different.”

How much continuity will Smiley have on his core return and coverage units? On many teams, there’s a lot of turnover each year as teams rebuild the back half of the roster.

That has not been the case in Buffalo. Seven of the top eight core special teamers in 2021 were veterans who were special teams snaps leaders from 2020.

Here were the top 12 players in special teams snaps for the Bills last year (not counting the specialists): Tyler Matakevich, Reggie Gilliam, Taiwan Jones, Siran Neal, Dodson, Jaquan Johnson, Jake Kumerow, Andre Smith, A.J. Klein, A.J. Epenesa, Jordan Poyer and Damar Hamlin.

Klein is not on the team. Nine of the other 11 are locks – or at least favorites – to retain a spot on the 53-man roster this year.

Smith is suspended for the first six games of the season for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance (a charge he disputes). Kumerow is going to be on the roster bubble again due to the Bills’ depth at receiver.

Bottom line: Barring injuries, Smiley has a good chance to run it back with a lot of experienced core special teamers.

“A lot of success on special teams – after your kicker, punter and snapper – is the continuity of the core,” Smiley said. “And we've been very fortunate to have not only real good players, but players that have been here multiple years, a lot of those core guys. That's a big benefit. We'll have to see how the roster shapes up this year, every year being different. But that is a plus to have that continuity.”

Matakevich tied for ninth in the NFL last season in special teams tackles with 13. Neal had 12 and Smith 10.

Smith’s spot as a coverage ace could be filled by third-round draft pick Terrel Bernard from Baylor. He ran a 4.59-second time in the 40-yard dash before the draft, and that speed figures to be an asset on special teams. Seventh-round pick Baylon Spector, a linebacker from Clemson, ran 4.60. He’s a longer shot to make the 53-man roster, but he has special-teams potential.

Dodson, entering his fourth season with the Bills, says all the experience on special teams is a big help in coverage.

“Everyone just plays off each other,” Dodson said. “On my side is Siran and Quan, Reggie. We switch up every now and then. But I know what Siran’s going to do because I’ve played off of him, and Quan knows, too. Quan and Siran are usually the first people down, and I’m coming down. We’re like a puzzle. If Siran goes back door, Quan knows he has to cross face, and I know I have to bully. Just playing with each other a long time, it helps a lot.”

Could there be a surprise cut among the core special teamers? Possible. Matakevich is 17th on the Bills’ cap cost list at $3.25 million. The Bills would save $2.5 million if he were released. But Smith’s suspension likely makes Matakevich’s spot on the roster even more secure. Jones will be 34 this month. He’s playing for the veteran minimum of $1.1 million. He has been an ace gunner with Neal the past two years.

Smiley says it’s important to keep the Bills culture of committed special teamers going.

“Good players on special teams definitely have a mindset,” Smiley said. “There's no doubt about that. And part of it is cultivating that mindset, whether it's a rookie coming in that maybe didn't get a lot of reps. But I would say more than anything, it's that competitive nature. And that's true throughout the building. So it doesn't matter if I'm a rookie and I got to learn how to play guard on punt, or I'm a vet and I get moved to a new spot on kickoff return. It's that culture of competition, really, that helps those guys reach that level that some of the vets have rose to.”