Bills questions: Can Gabriel Davis build on breakout season, thrive as Bills' No. 2 wide receiver?

This is the fifth in a series of 10 questions facing the Buffalo Bills as they prepare for training camp, which begins July 24. Today’s question: Can Gabriel Davis build on breakout season, thrive as Bills' No. 2 wide receiver?

Gabriel Davis is tired of hearing about his otherworldly performance in the Buffalo Bills’ divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills’ young wide receiver erupted for 201 receiving yards and set an NFL playoff record with four touchdown catches, including two to give Buffalo the lead inside the two-minute warning, the final grab coming with 13 seconds left in regulation, in the team’s stunning 42-36 overtime loss in Kansas City.

The performance even led the City Commission in his hometown of Sanford, Fla., to proclaim Jan. 23 as Gabriel Davis Day and to give him a key to the city.

“I understand that, you know, it was a great game,” Davis said. “I loved it. I appreciate everything. It was the biggest blessing in my life that ever happened to me. But the future’s now and we got to move on. And now it’s time for Year 3.”

Davis, 23, will have every opportunity to build on his breakout season. The Bills’ 2020 fourth-round pick out of Central Florida enters training camp as the team’s undisputed No. 2 wide receiver, starting on the outside opposite Stefon Diggs. And he represents an upgrade over veteran Emmanuel Sanders, who was not re-signed after failing to catch a touchdown over the final three months of the 2021 regular season.

The offseason additions at the position – the Bills signed veteran receivers Jamison Crowder and Tavon Austin and drafted Khalil Shakir out of Boise State with a fifth-round pick – provide the team with depth and competition but are no threat to Davis’ playing time.

“We were very confident in Gabe last year,” General Manager Brandon Beane said. “It’s just you had a guy with the skins on the wall that Emmanuel Sanders had. But I think Gabe played a lot. And the thing about Gabe is every time his number’s called and I’m talking about back to his rookie year, every time his number was called, he answers the bell.

"He’s been working hard. He’s been here, I think, every day (in the spring). If he missed a day, I wasn’t here that day, either. But nothing seems too big for Gabe every time you give him more. And so we’re excited about where he’s at.”

At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Davis offers Josh Allen a large and reliable target.

In 2020, with former Bills wide receiver John Brown missing time because of injury, Davis produced the greatest season by a Bills rookie wide receiver since Sammy Watkins, the fourth overall pick in 2014.

Davis finished the regular season with 35 catches for 599 yards and seven touchdowns, the second-most on the team behind Diggs’ eight.

In 2021, Davis had 35 catches for 549 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games, four of them starts, despite playing just 47.7% of the offensive snaps. A whopping 29 of his 35 catches went for first downs, as have 56 of 70 in his career.

Sanders, for the sake of comparison, had 42 catches for 626 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games, 13 of them starts, and missed three of the final four regular season games with a knee injury.

Davis caught four touchdowns in three games in December, before missing a week with Covid-19.

He returned to lead the Bills in every major receiving category in the playoffs, catching 10 of 13 targets for 242 yards and five touchdowns.

“I looked at him on the sideline and I said, ‘Hey, you’re gonna make the play,’ ” coach Sean McDermott said about his interaction with Davis in the final minutes in Kansas City. “And he darn sure made two big-time plays for us down the stretch there.”

Davis was the Bills' highest-graded offensive player last season, just edging Diggs, according to the analytics website Pro Football Focus. He was the second-highest graded for pass routes, just behind Diggs, and the third-highest graded pass blocker, after fullback Reggie Gilliam and left tackle Dion Dawkins.

Davis generated a 131.3 passer rating when targeted last season, fifth-highest among all NFL wide receivers, according to PFF.

“The dude just works,” Allen said. “He just works hard. He’s a great dude. Selfless. He’ll run the for the love of the game routes where he knows he’s not getting the ball, but he’s attracting a safety and allowing someone else to get open. When the play’s there to be made, he usually makes them and that’s in turn for his hard work and his resiliency of kind of his first two years in the league. And the dude just continues to make some plays and I love the guy to death.”

Davis said he’s excited about the Bills promoting quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator, replacing Brian Daboll, who became head coach of the New York Giants, because much of the playbook and terminology remains consistent and Dorsey played quarterback and “has that passing mindset.”

Davis said he’s learned a great deal the last two years by working alongside former Bills receivers Brown, Sanders and Cole Beasley. He offered an example from last season, explaining that Sanders helped improve his game by pointing out a flaw in his pre-snap stance.

“I did a lot of standing up in my stance,” Davis said, “and I feel like I had to kind of let a split-second of the time being wasted by just trying to get out of it. So staying low, being strong and playing to my strengths by being a big physical receiver. So that kind of helped me out and helped me understand what I could do just right at the start of the play to become way better.”

He said he needs to continue to work on “route running, recognizing coverages and being able to make contested catches, and just being out there for 70, 80 plays and executing at a high level.”

Davis ended his second season by setting an NFL playoff record and will enter his third season having earned a starting job.

But he knows he’s far from a finished product.

“I’m still learning,” Davis said. “I’m a young receiver and I’m glad I got a guy like Jameson (Crowder) here now, Stefon Diggs, even Isaiah McKenzie, guys that have been league for a while to be able to learn from and still gain a lot of knowledge and become a better receiver.”

