Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey among candidates for Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator

Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey is among three known candidates to be the next offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions.
Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban, former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn and Dorsey are among multiple people on the Lions' list for consideration, the Detroit Free Press reported.
NFL Network reported Wednesday that Urban already has interviewed for the job.
As offensive coordinator in Detroit, Dorsey would work with QB Matthew Stafford, whose brother-in-law is Bills wide receivers coach Chad Hall. Dorsey joined the Bills in February 2019 after having worked in the athletic department at Florida International and been the quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers.
The Lions introduced former New Orleans Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell as their head coach Thursday.
"Look, I don’t want a coordinator who’s going to throw the ball 60 times a game, 50 times a game," Campbell told reporters. "That’s not what I’m looking for. On the flip side of that, I’m not looking for somebody to run it 50 times a game.
"I know there’s this preconceived notion about me. Of course, I want to run the football, cause there’s a mentality about it, there’s a physicality about it. It makes you better defensively as well, when you do it against yourself in practice. But ultimately, man, I want to find the best guy for the job that fits what I want to do and fits what we’re trying to do here and put our guys in the best situation to have success."