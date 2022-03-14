Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to sign with Steelers

“He's a consummate professional in the way that he approaches his day-to-day regimen, his habits. I can't say enough positive things about Mitch Trubisky," head coach Sean McDermott said earlier this month at the NFL scouting combine. "It's hard to handle a situation where you're coming from basically a career starter to being a backup. That's a totally different dynamic. ... I thought Mitch Trubisky handled that extremely well, as good as anybody could have handled it. And then when given the opportunity to play, whether it was in preseason or the regular season, he did a phenomenal job. Command of the playbook. I think it's unrealistic to think that we're going to be able to have him back, but I want him to go on and do great things for him and his family which I know he's going to do."