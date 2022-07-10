Bills quarterback Matt Barkley: 'I think we’ve got the pieces in place'

Quarterback Matt Barkley has spent time with quite a few teams now, so it feels good to come back to a place that feels like home. Signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills in March made sense both personally and professionally.

“To be back in the locker room with familiar faces and familiar staff, I'm super excited,” Barkley told The Buffalo News.

Barkley first joined the Bills in 2018. The timing made him particularly close with then-rookie Josh Allen, and that relationship is a major part of why he’s back now.

A fourth-round pick in the 2013 draft, Barkley is entering his tenth year in the league, having played in just 19 games. He likely will be on the practice squad, behind both Allen and Case Keenum on the depth chart.

But his last round in Buffalo as a backup gave him a front seat to Allen’s development. The Bills believe Barkley can continue to support Allen, especially being so familiar with his growth.

“I've seen Josh since his rookie year now, and he's grown in a lot of ways,” Barkley said. “I think most people notice his leadership and his poise in those big-game situations. But I think he's grown a lot in terms of being smart with the ball, and in the passing game, protecting it.

“He's gotten a lot more accurate, in my opinion, from when he first got into the league. He’s started to become more vocal, which is good to see, because guys look up to him, and he's a leader. So he’s using that platform to steer guys in the right direction.”

The addition of Keenum, via trade with the Cleveland Browns, and Barkley brings back two staples of the Buffalo quarterback room: experience and levity. Barkley and Allen already have taken advantage of the Bills’ media day to recreate the “Step Brothers” movie poster.

“It's a good feeling,” Allen said. “The two guys that we got in the room are great vets, and they're great people at the end of the day.”

The relationship allows Barkley to be up front with Allen if the Bills' starting quarterback needs him.

“It's cool to be back with him now and be a voice on the sideline that in those heated moments, whether it's being an extra set of eyes or encouragement or whatever that looks like to help them out,” Barkley said.

Barkley spent time with the Titans, Panthers and Falcons last year. He’s been on nine different teams in some capacity, and had two stints with the Cardinals as well as now with the Bills. His varied runs with other teams have left him appreciative for the way things are run in Buffalo. Now, in a supporting role, he wants to see the Bills take the next step.

“We have high goals,” Barkley said. “I think we've come close almost every year now, and even last year when I wasn't with them. But the Super Bowl is the goal. And I think we’ve got the pieces in place, but every week is a new week, and you have to stay focused and persevere through those challenges of some injuries during the year, and the ups and downs of the schedule.

“So I think having older guys in the room, at least with Josh, and then kind of bringing back that leadership will hopefully help us go far into February next year.”