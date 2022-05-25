Bills quarterback Josh Allen's leadership continues to hit new levels

Josh Allen’s leadership has transcended the football field recently.

The Buffalo Bills’ star quarterback was front and center last week when his teammates visited the Jefferson Avenue Tops to pay their respects to those who were killed in the horrific mass shooting May 14.

“I think our team and our organization handled that with the community, in heart and in mind, so, for us to do that, I was proud of our turnout,” Allen said Tuesday following practice. “For guys like Stefon Diggs, who really hadn't been here up until this point for OTAs, (to) fly in just for that day, and then fly out, just because it meant that much to him. So, in terms of guys showing up and doing what was right, it was very good to see. It's not just one thing that we're going to do and forget about. We got to continue to bring them up, keep them in our thoughts and prayers and understand that it's going to take time to get through it.”

Leadership and playing quarterback go hand in hand, but Allen has made it look exceptionally natural. On Tuesday, he was asked how that has come to be.

“Don't laugh when I say this, but my dad used to interview me on the way to preschool, kindergarten, first grade, every day, he would drive us to school,” Allen said. “He would sit there and he'd ask questions like he was interviewing us on the side of a field, postgame interviews and stuff like that. So I had a lot of practice of that growing up and just had a lot of good people in my life that have kind of showed me the ropes and on how to be yourself and be true to you. I think that, again, being a leader, the No. 1 quality is self-knowledge and knowing who you are. If you don't know who you are, I don't think you can group lead a group of men. So knowing who you are first, and then guys will follow.”

Bills coach Sean McDermott credited Allen’s family, including his parents, Joel and LaVonne, for instilling in him a work ethic and set of core values that have turned him into not just the player he is, but the person.

“Shifting it back to us is that was part of the evaluation where getting a job is one thing, but being willing to put the work in to become really good at things is hard to find these days,” McDermott said. “I think Josh has matured, and then he’s also used and drawn from that support system and those core values that he was taught years ago.”

Allen led his teammates through one of 10 scheduled organized team activities on a beautiful Tuesday afternoon. He said at the start of the Bills’ offseason workouts that he didn’t feel obligated to attend the sessions – which are voluntary for players – but wanted to be there for his teammates.

“Josh is just a guy. I think that’s the biggest thing in the locker room,” defensive tackle Jordan Phillips said. “People aren’t scared to talk to him. He’s one of the highest-paid players in the league and he doesn’t act like that. That goes a long way with everybody in the locker room. When people do get to that status that he has they change. He hasn’t changed, he does what he does and he's great at it.”

That’s increasingly known throughout the NFL. When he signed with the Bills, edge rusher Von Miller referenced Allen’s ability to lift up his teammates as one of the big reasons why he wanted to come to Buffalo.

“There's definitely some gratitude there when guys, especially of his caliber start talking about you that way,” Allen said, “but I think if you talk to anybody on the team, they'll tell you, I just try to be myself. That's it. I don't try to change who I am, no matter who's around me. I like joking. I like having a fun time. But when the pads get on, I mean business and I want to do everything I can do to help this team win football games.

“When guys can see that from their quarterback, I think that carries over. I'm as selfless as possible. If we run it 40 times a game if we throw it 40 times a game. If we win the game. I'm still going to be critical of myself after the game and try to find ways that I can be better. I think that's the job of a quarterback, you help win games, no matter which way you can.”

