Bills quarterback Josh Allen withdraws from Pro Bowl events to play Pebble Beach

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has withdrawn from this week's Pro Bowl activities in Las Vegas, citing an injury.

Allen wasn't planning to attend the Pro Bowl anyway, because he is scheduled to play in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament this week in California.

Allen will be replaced by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, who was the fourth alternate.

Huntley played in five regular season games, and a playoff loss to Cincinnati in which he threw for two touchdowns and had an interception. In the regular season, he totaled 112 completions for 658 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Fifth alternate Trevor Lawrence from the Jacksonville Jaguars also has been added as a replacement for the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes. Cincinnati's Joe Burrow is the lone member of the original three selections planning to attend.

First alternate Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins), second alternate Justin Herbert (Chargers) and third alternate Lamar Jackson (Ravens) are injured.

The selection of Huntley led to many critics questioning the validity of the event.

Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson, for one, congratulated Huntley.

If we know the pro bowl is stupid.. why are we taking personal shots at Tyler Huntley, you guys don’t know what it’s like to be a backup then get a shot. Then go to the pro bowl. Well I will say it! Congratulations @_SNOOP1 ! 🙏🏽😤 — Tyrel Dodson (@tdots25) January 31, 2023

Minus Allen, the Bills have seven players going to Las Vegas, including four who were added after being named alternates.

The seven: center Mitch Morse, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, safety Jordan Poyer, linebacker Matt Milano, left tackle Dion Dawkins, left guard Rodger Saffold and tight end Dawson Knox.

The event will consist of a skills competition Thursday and Saturday and a non-tackle flag football game Saturday, rather than a traditional game.