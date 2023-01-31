 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Bills quarterback Josh Allen withdraws from Pro Bowl events to play golf

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills End of Season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen speaks to the media at the ADPRO Sports Training Center on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The Bills were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL divisional round playoff football game 27-10 on Sunday.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has withdrawn from this week's Pro Bowl activities in Las Vegas, citing an injury.  

Allen wasn't planning to attend the Pro Bowl anyway, because he is scheduled to play in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament this week in California.

Allen will be replaced by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, who was the fourth alternate.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks to reporters about the 2022-2023 season and the 27-10 AFC divisional playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Huntley played in five regular season games, and a playoff loss to Cincinnati in which he threw for two touchdowns and had an interception. In the regular season, he totaled 112 completions for 658 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. 

Fifth alternate Trevor Lawrence from the Jacksonville Jaguars also has been added as a replacement for the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes. Cincinnati's Joe Burrow is the lone member of the original three selections planning to attend. 

People are also reading…

First alternate Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins), second alternate Justin Herbert (Chargers) and third alternate Lamar Jackson (Ravens) are injured. 

Minus Allen, the Bills have seven players going to Las Vegas, including four who were added after being named alternates. 

The seven: center Mitch Morse, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, safety Jordan Poyer, linebacker Matt Milano, left tackle Dion Dawkins, left guard Rodger Saffold and tight end Dawson Knox. 

The event will consist of a skills competition Thursday and Saturday and a non-tackle flag football game Saturday, rather than a traditional game. 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Introducing the Miguel Rodriguez Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News