Bills quarterback Josh Allen to partner with Patrick Mahomes in 'The Match' golf event

  • Updated
Josh Allen golf

Josh Allen follows his drive from the second tee of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

 Tony Avelar/Associated Press
Bills quarterback Josh Allen will team up with Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes in the latest made-for-television golf exhibition dubbed "The Match" on the TNT network on June 1 in Las Vegas.

Allen and Mahomes will face Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers in the 6:30 p.m. event, to be held on a Wednesday from the Wynn Las Vegas resort. It’s a 12-hole contest. This will be the first version of the televised event that does not include a PGA Tour player.

Last summer, Rodgers teamed with Bryson DeChambeau to defeat Brady and Phil Mickelson in Montana, 3 and 2. A second show in the series was held last November pitting DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. There also were two exhibitions in the series in 2020. Mickelson and Charles Barkley defeated Steph Curry and Peyton Manning in one. Tiger Woods and Manning defeated Mickelson and Brady in the other.

Brady alluded to something coming with a tweet that had the three other quarterbacks tagged. 

After the announcement was made Allen responded on Twitter, calling it a matchup of "two old bulls" and "two young calves."

The charitable event has raised more than $33 million in its previous incarnations and had donated 17 million meals to Feeding America, organizers said. It includes open mics on the players on the course and interviews during the match.

Allen played in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA Tour event in February. He teamed with pro Keith Mitchell and posted a 15-under best-ball score for three rounds. The duo missed the cut at 20-under.

