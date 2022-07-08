Bills quarterback Josh Allen tied for 32nd at American Century celebrity golf event

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and former Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams are tied for 32nd after the first round of the American Century Championship on Friday in Stateline, Nev.
Allen and Williams each had eight points under the modified Stableford scoring system.
Allen and Williams played with former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer, whose brother Jordan has been Allen's personal quarterback coach since before he was drafted in 2018. Palmer is tied for fourth with 18 points.
Allen will play in a group Saturday with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. Allen and Mahomes were teammates at The Match in Las Vegas in June, losing to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.
Allen and Co. tee off at 11:52 a.m. on Saturday. Kelce was tied for 45th with two points and Mahomes was tied for 52nd at minus-1.
Williams will play the second round with former kicker Robbie Gould and comedian Rob Riggle, with a 10:49 a.m. tee time.
Legendary. @JoshAllenQB 🤝 @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/yl4mOPbeHE— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 8, 2022
Hockey player T.J. Oshie made a 13-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole to take the first-round lead. The Washington Capitals forward received six points for the eagle, giving him 21 for the day.
Tony Romo, the 2018 and 2019 champion, was at 18 with Carson Palmer, Mike Modano and Adam Thielen. Steph Curry was tied for 10th with 16 points.
Rodgers was tied for 23rd with 11 points, and Charles Barkley was tied for 71st at minus-10.
NBC will air the event Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.