Bills quarterback Josh Allen still limited in Thursday's practice

Quarterback Josh Allen again was limited in practice Thursday with a foot injury.

He was limited in Wednesday’s walkthrough, as well. Still, his teammates thought he continued to improve as the team prepared for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium.

“He looked good,” wide receiver Gabriel Davis said.

“Yeah, good. Josh has been doing everything to get his self right and every day he’s getting better,” left tackle Dion Dawkins added. “Josh is handling his situation pretty well.”

Allen suffered a foot sprain late in Sunday's overtime loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and left the stadium in a walking boot on his left foot.

In addition to Allen, defensive end Jerry Hughes (foot), defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (toe) and tight end Tommy Sweeney (hip) were limited Thursday.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) and running back Taiwan Jones (knee) did not practice for the second consecutive day.