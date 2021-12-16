 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills quarterback Josh Allen still limited in Thursday's practice
0 comments
top story topical

Bills quarterback Josh Allen still limited in Thursday's practice

Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Buccaneers Football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

 Mark LoMoglio

Quarterback Josh Allen again was limited in practice Thursday with a foot injury.

He was limited in Wednesday’s walkthrough, as well. Still, his teammates thought he continued to improve as the team prepared for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium. 

“He looked good,” wide receiver Gabriel Davis said.

“Yeah, good. Josh has been doing everything to get his self right and every day he’s getting better,” left tackle Dion Dawkins added. “Josh is handling his situation pretty well.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Allen suffered a foot sprain late in Sunday's overtime loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and left the stadium in a walking boot on his left foot. 

In addition to Allen, defensive end Jerry Hughes (foot), defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (toe) and tight end Tommy Sweeney (hip) were limited Thursday.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) and running back Taiwan Jones (knee) did not practice for the second consecutive day.

For the Panthers, quarterback Matt Barkley (illness) and cornerback A.J. Bouye (foot) did not practice Thursday. Barkley, who spent two and a half seasons with the Bills, was a new addition to the report.

Wide receiver D.J. Moore (hamstring) and guard Michael Jordan (hamstring) were limited in practice. Guard John Miller (ankle) and linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. (groin) were full participants. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry breaks NBA all-time record for 3-pointers

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News