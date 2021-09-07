Bills quarterback Josh Allen readies for Steelers defense

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had heard the comparisons drawn between himself and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and he can sum up the similarities quite quickly: “Small school, big frame guys that can throw it a little bit.”
Allen, 25, has been watching Roethlisberger, 39, play since he was in elementary school. Ahead of the Bills-Steelers Week 1 meeting Sunday, he said he sees those similarities more than ever, but cautioned against drawing too many parallels.
“I think it's more than I even realized as a kid. I watched a lot of football when I was a kid, and he was one of the biggest names out there and still is,” Allen said Tuesday. “But the way that he plays the game, I see the comparisons of where we're at physically. But again, that's a Hall of Fame quarterback and I got some time to go before we get to that conversation of comparing me to one of the greatest of all time.”
Last year, in his third season in the league, Allen threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns. For the Bills to have the season they crave, he’ll want to put up similar numbers, even if his goals aren’t statistically based. He gets his first chance Sunday at home, but he’ll be doing so against safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, whom Allen says can “wreck a game plan.” The All-Pro had four interceptions last season.
“He’s a ballhawk and one of the best safeties in the league. He just switches up his style every couple plays, you don’t know if he’s dropping into the box or if he’s trying to play over the top on something. He’s always around the ball, whether it’s a fumble that’s forced by one of their other guys that just seems like it’s popping right up into his chest. When the ball’s in the air, he has as good of ball skills as anyone in the league.”
High praise is everywhere for quarterback Josh Allen after what he and the Bills’ offense accomplished last season.
But also a challenge for Allen is edge rusher T.J. Watt – most likely. Watt is entering the final year of his contract, and as a deal hasn’t been finalized, he has not been working in team settings at Pittsburgh practices, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin seems optimistic that Watt will practice Wednesday, and thus play Sunday.
“I’m proceeding with the assumption he’s a full participant and working (Wednesday),” Tomlin told Pittsburgh media Tuesday.
Watt had 15 sacks in 15 games last season, more than enough to put any quarterback on notice.
“He’s an unbelievable player. They got a ton of guys on that defense, man, that are just so good,” Allen said. “We expect it to be that, but we know that that matchup is not going to be easy for us and we’ve got to figure out ways to try and limit his impact on the game.”
From there, the focus returns inward for Allen and the Bills. Allen’s goal is to do something Roethlisberger has done twice: Win it all. But he knows there’s a few steps ahead of that.
“In order to win the whole thing, you gotta get into the playoffs, and in order to get into the playoffs, you gotta win 10, 11 games,” Allen said. “The most important one is the next one. And again, it’s a team that’s dang good, and we know that. It’s all focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, and to be honest, I couldn’t tell you who we play next. It’s been all them for a couple weeks now.”