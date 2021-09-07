Bills quarterback Josh Allen readies for Steelers defense

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had heard the comparisons drawn between himself and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and he can sum up the similarities quite quickly: “Small school, big frame guys that can throw it a little bit.”

Allen, 25, has been watching Roethlisberger, 39, play since he was in elementary school. Ahead of the Bills-Steelers Week 1 meeting Sunday, he said he sees those similarities more than ever, but cautioned against drawing too many parallels.

“I think it's more than I even realized as a kid. I watched a lot of football when I was a kid, and he was one of the biggest names out there and still is,” Allen said Tuesday. “But the way that he plays the game, I see the comparisons of where we're at physically. But again, that's a Hall of Fame quarterback and I got some time to go before we get to that conversation of comparing me to one of the greatest of all time.”

Last year, in his third season in the league, Allen threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns. For the Bills to have the season they crave, he’ll want to put up similar numbers, even if his goals aren’t statistically based. He gets his first chance Sunday at home, but he’ll be doing so against safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, whom Allen says can “wreck a game plan.” The All-Pro had four interceptions last season.