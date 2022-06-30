Bills quarterback Josh Allen ranks No. 2 in NFL jersey sales

You see Josh Allen jerseys virtually everywhere you go in Western New York, but Allen's popularity is not just a local phenomenon.

Allen jerseys are No. 2 on the list of top selling NFL jerseys through the first few months of 2022. NFLShop and the NFLPA released the top 10 list Wednesday with Allen trailing only Russell Wilson, who was traded to the Denver Broncos in the offseason.

Pittsburgh rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is No. 3, followed by Las Vegas receiver Davante Adams and Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady. New England quarterback Mac Jones is No. 6.

The hottest unis on the market 👀Whose jersey are you getting next? pic.twitter.com/TA9ppNAgPZ — NFL (@NFL) June 29, 2022

According to retailer Fanatics, Allen topped all NFL players in jersey sales heading into Week 1 of last season, followed by Jones and Brady.

According to the NFLPA list, Allen finished the 2020 season at No. 13 and moved up to No. 10 by the spring of 2021.