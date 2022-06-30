 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Buffalo News is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Erie County Fair

Bills quarterback Josh Allen ranks No. 2 in NFL jersey sales

  • Updated
  • 0
Pump it up (copy)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and the offense get pumped in the tunnel before the AFC wild-card game at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 15, 2022.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

You see Josh Allen jerseys virtually everywhere you go in Western New York, but Allen's popularity is not just a local phenomenon.

Allen jerseys are No. 2 on the list of top selling NFL jerseys through the first few months of 2022. NFLShop and the NFLPA released the top 10 list Wednesday with Allen trailing only Russell Wilson, who was traded to the Denver Broncos in the offseason.

Pittsburgh rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is No. 3, followed by Las Vegas receiver Davante Adams and Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady. New England quarterback Mac Jones is No. 6. 

According to retailer Fanatics, Allen topped all NFL players in jersey sales heading into Week 1 of last season, followed by Jones and Brady.

People are also reading…

According to the NFLPA list, Allen finished the 2020 season at No. 13 and moved up to No. 10 by the spring of 2021. 

0 Comments

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB suspends 12 players and coaches for mass brawl between Mariners and Angels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News