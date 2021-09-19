 Skip to main content
Bills quarterback Josh Allen moves to 6-1 against Dolphins; here are the numbers
Bills quarterback Josh Allen moves to 6-1 against Dolphins; here are the numbers

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during pregame warmups at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen won his sixth consecutive start against the Miami Dolphins and is now 6-1 in his career against the Bills' AFC East division rival. 

While his 179 passing yards Sunday were a career low against Miami, he threw two more touchdowns and has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 17-5 against Miami.

Here are the numbers: 

JOSH ALLEN CAREER VS. DOLPHINS

       

Date

Result

Comp

Att

Yds

TD

Int

Carries

Yds

TD

Nov. 25, 2018

L, 21-17

18

33

206

0

2

9

135

0

Dec. 30, 2018

W, 42-17

17

26

224

3

1

9

95

2

Oct. 10, 2019

W, 31-21

16

26

202

2

0

4

32

0

Nov. 17, 2019

W, 37-20

21

33

256

3

0

7

56

0

Sept. 20, 2020

W, 31-28

24

35

415

4

0

4

19

0

Jan. 3, 2021

W, 56-26

18

25

224

3

1

2

3

0

Sept. 19, 2021

W, 35-0

17

33

179

2

1

5

35

0

TOTALS

6 W, 1 L

131

211

1706

17

5

40

375

2

