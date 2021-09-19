Bills quarterback Josh Allen moves to 6-1 against Dolphins; here are the numbers

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen won his sixth consecutive start against the Miami Dolphins and is now 6-1 in his career against the Bills' AFC East division rival.
Support Local Journalism
While his 179 passing yards Sunday were a career low against Miami, he threw two more touchdowns and has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 17-5 against Miami.
Here are the numbers:
JOSH ALLEN CAREER VS. DOLPHINS
Date
Result
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
Int
Carries
Yds
TD
Nov. 25, 2018
L, 21-17
18
33
206
0
2
9
135
0
Dec. 30, 2018
W, 42-17
17
26
224
3
1
9
95
2
Oct. 10, 2019
W, 31-21
16
26
202
2
0
4
32
0
Nov. 17, 2019
W, 37-20
21
33
256
3
0
7
56
0
Sept. 20, 2020
W, 31-28
24
35
415
4
0
4
19
0
Jan. 3, 2021
W, 56-26
18
25
224
3
1
2
3
0
Sept. 19, 2021
W, 35-0
17
33
179
2
1
5
35
0
TOTALS
6 W, 1 L
131
211
1706
17
5
40
375
2