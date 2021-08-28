Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks sharp in first action of preseason

The Buffalo Bills' game opened with a roll call of sorts. Nine plays in a row, the P.A. announcer declared “Josh Allen’s pass complete to …”
All that changed was the name on the receiving end as the quarterback rotated through his teammates, rattling off nine straight completions to get his day started.
“When I saw it happening, it was just like, bing, bing, bing, bing!” wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said. “I was like, 'When is it my turn?' The next thing you know, it was my turn, and I caught it. It was fun.”
Allen took the field for his first action of the preseason as the Bills won 19-0 over the Packers on Saturday at Highmark Stadium. He finished the day completing 20 of 26 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. He looked sharp, starting 10 of 11 on his opening drive.
“It was good to see,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “I thought (offensive coordinator) Brian Daboll did a good job of establishing a rhythm for us on offense. The execution, I thought, was very high, in particular, that first series.”
General manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have had 20 practices and three preseason games to evaluate which 53 players will constitute a roster that is expected to make a deep playoff run.
Allen’s 31-yard touchdown throw to Gabriel Davis to cap the drive was a particularly valuable rep.
“We hadn't thrown that ball at all. We'd never gotten that rep, because we just never got that look,” Allen said. “So, to be able to get a look like that and throw it and get a rep that counts, that's gonna stay in the memory bank.”
Allen felt the playing time Saturday was important for the team as a whole to get a better feel for the offense and the tempo. Multiple receivers missed practice time this week, either from injuries or Covid-19 protocols. That didn’t slow any connection on Saturday, and it helps that Allen has ample options.
“Shoot, we've got guys like E (Sanders) that keep the offense comfortable, because Josh has guys he can throw that ball to,” left tackle Dion Dawkins said. “It's just showing. And it just shows the type of person that Josh is. He takes every rep that he gets in practice extremely seriously and it shows on game day.”
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs did not play Saturday, nor did Isaiah McKenzie or Isaiah Hodgins. Davis and Cole Beasley were back in the mix immediately after missing a week of practice. Davis’ five catches were good for a game-leading 75 yards.
The Buffalo Bills’ backups got a lot of good work in this summer, and they look better than the backups from the three preseason foes on this summer’s schedule.
Support Local Journalism
Beasley added another 52 receiving yards on four catches. Most notable of those came on first-and-15 in the second quarter. Allen, rolling left, slung it across his body to find Beasley for a 21-yard pickup. It came shortly after Allen scrambled on fourth-and-2, a play that both kept the Bills on the field and cemented some bragging rights.
“He walked up to me and told me he clocked at 19.4 (miles per hour) on the little scramble on fourth down,” Sanders said.
It was not just Sanders who heard about it.
“I let everybody know,” Allen said. “(Running back) Matt Breida’s supposed to be the fastest guy on the team, but he only ran 19.4, so he knows about it.”
It was the lone run of the day for Allen, who mostly took to the air. He was sacked just once on the opening drive for a loss of 10 yards. He rebounded the very next play with the touchdown throw to Davis.
Last year, Allen checked in at No. 87, making the catapult to No. 10 one of the biggest jumps across the league.
Allen’s other touchdown pass came on third-and-3 to running back Zack Moss late in the second quarter.
“I just was able to feel a small little window,” Moss said. “We’ve been working on that play a lot, so Josh did a really good job of just being able to come back to me.”
Running back Devin Singletary had two receptions as well, both on the opening drive, as Allen connected with eight different Bills in the first half.
“You want to be two dimensional as much as you can, and spreading the ball around is part of being two dimensional,” McDermott said. “So, it just makes it that much more difficult to defend. We've got guys who are unselfish in terms of, when the ball's not thrown to them, they're not complaining, they're trying to throw a block, which doesn't always happen at every position around the NFL, so I think that's a big thing.”
Around the Bills quarterback room, backup Jake Fromm did the honors of kneeling on the last play of the first half and played the majority of the second half. Mitchell Trubisky came in for one play and he handed it off to Kerrith Whyte, which McDermott said was by design in case a similar situation came up in the regular season. Davis Webb came in with 6:31 left in the game. But Saturday was mostly about Allen, as the regular season will be.
“We all know what he can do with his arm, and he just picked up where he left off last year,” Moss said. “So, super excited to see where he leads this team throughout the year.”