Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks sharp in first action of preseason

It was not just Sanders who heard about it.

“I let everybody know,” Allen said. “(Running back) Matt Breida’s supposed to be the fastest guy on the team, but he only ran 19.4, so he knows about it.”

It was the lone run of the day for Allen, who mostly took to the air. He was sacked just once on the opening drive for a loss of 10 yards. He rebounded the very next play with the touchdown throw to Davis.

Allen’s other touchdown pass came on third-and-3 to running back Zack Moss late in the second quarter.

“I just was able to feel a small little window,” Moss said. “We’ve been working on that play a lot, so Josh did a really good job of just being able to come back to me.”

Running back Devin Singletary had two receptions as well, both on the opening drive, as Allen connected with eight different Bills in the first half.