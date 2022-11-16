Bills quarterback Josh Allen limited in practice, 'just being smart' with elbow injury

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen enters this week able to practice and with the focus on “being smart” when it comes to managing his elbow injury.

Allen (right elbow) was limited in practice Wednesday, which Bills coach Sean McDermott had said would be the case ahead of practice. McDermott said Monday that Allen “came out of the game in a good spot,” but that the team would still take it “one day at a time,” as far as working Allen back to full participation.

“Just a progression coming off of the game and existing situation he was dealing with starting last week,” McDermott said Wednesday.

Last week, Allen did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, and he was limited in Friday’s practice, but was able to start Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

“Just trying to try to get the body back to a game-day shape,” Allen said.

Bills injury updates: 5 Bills out due to illnees, Allen limited, Poyer returns to practice The Bills will do a limited amount of 11-on-11 work in practice, or no 11-on-11 work, Wednesday because of the number of players out because of injury or illness, coach Sean McDermott said.

The Bills’ plan for Allen will be based off how each day of practice goes.

“It's day by day,” McDermott said. “And I'm saying that not because anything's changed, but we reassess and see where we're at after today and what tomorrow looks like, and how he is, and maybe even what practice looks like. Practice today allows some guys to practice the way we're practicing that wouldn't have normally practiced due to some injuries. So, we’ll just stay flexible.”

On his end, Allen acknowledged that while he may still have to think about his elbow more than a typical week, he’s doing all he can to minimize risk.

“It'll get to a point where it's back to normal, and I don't feel it and don't have to worry about it,” Allen said. “But until that time comes, yeah, just being smart with it and making sure I'm not doing anything stupid in walkthroughs. Not throwing it very hard and just staying in the training room and still getting treatment on it.”

Even if Allen is limited other days moving forward, the fifth-year quarterback doesn’t think that will hinder his ability to be ready for Sunday.

“No, it doesn't impact my preparation,” Allen said Wednesday.

Allen also said that working through an injury, or just general bumps and bruises, is commonplace at this point in the season for any NFL player.

“Just trying to take care of a couple of different ailments here or there. It's no different than what anybody else in the league is doing right now,” Allen said. “Guys are – if they're telling you they're 100%, they're probably lying. So, it's just the constant grind of what our league is and what our job is. So, I'm just trying to be on top of things as possible.”

Still, the right elbow of a starting quarterback is among the more notable injuries on an injury report, given the nature of the injury and Allen’s significance to the team. But Allen believes that with help from teammates and the Bills' support staff, he’ll be in a good place this week, whatever his practice reps look like.

“We got (quarterbacks) Case (Keenum) and Matt (Barkley) that are stepping in, and whether they're throwing for me or doing all that stuff,” Allen said. “We got vets that understand it, and again, just making sure that I'm going through each rep in my mind, and the training staff has me on a specific plan that we'll follow, and that's kind of up to them, but we'll trust them with that.”