Bills quarterback Josh Allen jumps to No. 10 of NFL Top 100
Buffalo Bills vs. Green Bay Packers

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass in the first quarter.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Shortly after he wrapped up a solid preseason performance Saturday, quarterback Josh Allen got some news reflective of last season's resume. Allen was ranked No. 10 of the NFL's Top 100 Players, the annual list voted on by players.

Last year, Allen checked in at No. 87, making the catapult to No. 10 one of the biggest jumps across the league.

In 2020, Allen threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns. He completed 69.2% of his throws with just 10 interceptions. He added another 817 yards and five touchdowns in the postseason. He built on those numbers on the ground, too, with 421 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in the regular season.

“He wants it, and we have to play just like that, plus more, because our quarterback is showing he’s the alpha male on the field,” left tackle Dion Dawkins said in the NFL Network video announcing Allen's ranking. “We all said, ‘This kid is the real deal.’ "

Allen set multiple Bills single-season franchise records in his third year.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs finished just outside the top 10, at No. 11. Cornerback Tre'Davious White was No. 95 and wide receiver Cole Beasley was No. 96.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes took the top spot of the list after being ranked No. 3 last year. But White lobbied for Allen when asked to guess which player would be No. 1.

“I’ll probably be biased, but I think Josh should be the No. 1 player,” White said. “How he carried our team when nobody thought we had a chance, that is what being the No. 1 player is all about.”

In other rankings by national outlets, Allen was ranked No. 9 by Pro Football Network, No. 10 by CBS Sports and No. 40 by Pro Football Focus. 

Diggs was ranked No. 12 by CBS Sports, No. 22 by Pro Football Network and No. 44 by PFF, while White was listed at No. 38 by Pro Football Network, No. 78 by CBS Sports and was not ranked in PFF's top 50.

