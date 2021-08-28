Bills quarterback Josh Allen jumps to No. 10 of NFL Top 100

Allen set multiple Bills single-season franchise records in his third year.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs finished just outside the top 10, at No. 11. Cornerback Tre'Davious White was No. 95 and wide receiver Cole Beasley was No. 96.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes took the top spot of the list after being ranked No. 3 last year. But White lobbied for Allen when asked to guess which player would be No. 1.

Observations: Tough decisions loom in trimming Bills' roster General manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have had 20 practices and three preseason games to evaluate which 53 players will constitute a roster that is expected to make a deep playoff run.

“I’ll probably be biased, but I think Josh should be the No. 1 player,” White said. “How he carried our team when nobody thought we had a chance, that is what being the No. 1 player is all about.”

In other rankings by national outlets, Allen was ranked No. 9 by Pro Football Network, No. 10 by CBS Sports and No. 40 by Pro Football Focus.

Diggs was ranked No. 12 by CBS Sports, No. 22 by Pro Football Network and No. 44 by PFF, while White was listed at No. 38 by Pro Football Network, No. 78 by CBS Sports and was not ranked in PFF's top 50.

