Bills quarterback Josh Allen jumps to No. 10 of NFL Top 100

Shortly after he wrapped up a solid preseason performance Saturday, quarterback Josh Allen got some news reflective of last season's resume. Allen was ranked No. 10 of the NFL's Top 100 Players, the annual list voted on by players.
Last year, Allen checked in at No. 87, making the catapult to No. 10 one of the biggest jumps across the league.
Allen finished the day completing 20 of 26 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. He looked sharp, starting 10 of 11 on his opening drive.
In 2020, Allen threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns. He completed 69.2% of his throws with just 10 interceptions. He added another 817 yards and five touchdowns in the postseason. He built on those numbers on the ground, too, with 421 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in the regular season.
“He wants it, and we have to play just like that, plus more, because our quarterback is showing he’s the alpha male on the field,” left tackle Dion Dawkins said in the NFL Network video announcing Allen's ranking. “We all said, ‘This kid is the real deal.’ "
From No. 87 to No. 10 in just a year. There's a reason @JoshAllenQB made one of the biggest leaps in this year's #NFLTop100. 📈📺: #NFLTop100 on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/blFOJ0mmQJ— NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2021
Allen set multiple Bills single-season franchise records in his third year.
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs finished just outside the top 10, at No. 11. Cornerback Tre'Davious White was No. 95 and wide receiver Cole Beasley was No. 96.
Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes took the top spot of the list after being ranked No. 3 last year. But White lobbied for Allen when asked to guess which player would be No. 1.
General manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have had 20 practices and three preseason games to evaluate which 53 players will constitute a roster that is expected to make a deep playoff run.
“I’ll probably be biased, but I think Josh should be the No. 1 player,” White said. “How he carried our team when nobody thought we had a chance, that is what being the No. 1 player is all about.”
In other rankings by national outlets, Allen was ranked No. 9 by Pro Football Network, No. 10 by CBS Sports and No. 40 by Pro Football Focus.
Diggs was ranked No. 12 by CBS Sports, No. 22 by Pro Football Network and No. 44 by PFF, while White was listed at No. 38 by Pro Football Network, No. 78 by CBS Sports and was not ranked in PFF's top 50.