Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a blast despite finishing 58th at American Century golf

Bills quarterback Josh Allen clearly had a blast at his first American Century Championship in Stateline, Nev. He probably wished his golf game was a bit better.

Allen had a minus-10 in the modified Stableford scoring format Sunday and finished a minus-6 and in 58th place after starting the day in 49th. He was 32nd after the first round Friday.

Former Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams was 13th for the event with 45 points after scoring 16 Sunday.

NFL analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo won the event for the third time, on the second playoff hole on a three-man playoff with Mark Mulder, a former three-time winner, and Joe Pavelski.

The three finished the three rounds with a total of 62. Romo had 25 on Sunday, Mulder had 17 and Pavelski scored 27.