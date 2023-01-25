 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills quarterback Josh Allen among five finalists for Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player

  • Updated
Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs with the ball during the AFC divisional round game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

 Joseph Cooke/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is among five finalists for the Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player, the AP announced Wednesday. 

Allen is joined by three quarterbacks – Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs, Joe Burrow of the Bengals, Jalen Hurts of the Eagles – and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. 

Mahomes, Hurts and Jefferson are the three finalists for AP Offensive Player of the Year. 

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks to reporters about the 2022-2023 season and the 27-10 AFC divisional playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Voters are 50 media members, including former players and coaches, who regularly cover the league. The awards are based on regular-season performance. The ballots are compiled and tabulated by The Associated Press.

This is the same voting panel that selects the AP All-Pro team. 

Rob Maadi, the lead football writer for the AP, clarified there are five finalists for MVP and three finalists for all other awards. That includes Coach of the Year. 

The three Coach of the Year finalists are the Giants' Brian Daboll, the Jaguars' Doug Pederson and the 49ers' Kyle Shanahan. 

Bills coach Sean McDermott and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni were included in a graphic announcing the finalists on the NFL's Twitter feed, but McDermott and Sirianni are not among the three AP finalists.  

The winner will be announced on Feb. 9 at the NFL Honors award show in Arizona.

