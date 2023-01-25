Bills quarterback Josh Allen among five finalists for Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is among five finalists for the Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player, the AP announced Wednesday.

Allen is joined by three quarterbacks – Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs, Joe Burrow of the Bengals, Jalen Hurts of the Eagles – and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Mahomes, Hurts and Jefferson are the three finalists for AP Offensive Player of the Year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Voters are 50 media members, including former players and coaches, who regularly cover the league. The awards are based on regular-season performance. The ballots are compiled and tabulated by The Associated Press.

This is the same voting panel that selects the AP All-Pro team.

Rob Maadi, the lead football writer for the AP, clarified there are five finalists for MVP and three finalists for all other awards. That includes Coach of the Year.

The three Coach of the Year finalists are the Giants' Brian Daboll, the Jaguars' Doug Pederson and the 49ers' Kyle Shanahan.

Bills coach Sean McDermott and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni were included in a graphic announcing the finalists on the NFL's Twitter feed, but McDermott and Sirianni are not among the three AP finalists.

The winner will be announced on Feb. 9 at the NFL Honors award show in Arizona.