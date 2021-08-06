Bills, quarterback Josh Allen agree to 6-year contract extension

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Buffalo Bills and franchise quarterback Josh Allen have agreed to a six-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.
The extension runs through the 2028 season.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $258 million in new money with $150 million guaranteed and $100 million guaranteed at signing. The guaranteed totals are the most in NFL history.
The Bills exercised Allen's fifth-year option in the offseason, meaning he was under contract for $3.5 million for this season and $23 million in 2022. In all, that would be eight years worth $287.9 million.
Allen is only behind Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has a 10-year, $450 million contract.
It would make Allen the second-highest paid player in average salary in league history and the guarantee would exceed the previous mark by nearly $9 million, according to Spotract. It also is the largest contract ever given out by the Bills. The previous top deal was for $161 million with $96.5 million guaranteed for Marcel Dareus.
What is not known is how the contract is structured in terms of salary cap and guarantees.
Allen threw for 4,544 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and was voted second in league Most Valuable Player voting as the Bills reached the AFC championship game.
The deal comes days after General Manager Brandon Beane said he would table negotiations if a deal was not in place by the start of the season. Beane prefers to execute contract extensions before the season, as he did last year with Dion Dawkins and Tre'Davious White.
The seventh overall selection in the 2018 draft, Allen becomes the first quarterback from his class to sign an extension with Cleveland's Baker Mayfield and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson figuring to be the next in line.