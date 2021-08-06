Bills, quarterback Josh Allen agree to 6-year contract extension

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Buffalo Bills and franchise quarterback Josh Allen have agreed to a six-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

The extension runs through the 2028 season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $258 million in new money with $150 million guaranteed and $100 million guaranteed at signing. The guaranteed totals are the most in NFL history.

The Bills exercised Allen's fifth-year option in the offseason, meaning he was under contract for $3.5 million for this season and $23 million in 2022. In all, that would be eight years worth $287.9 million.

It would make Allen the second-highest paid player in average salary in league history and the guarantee would exceed the previous mark by nearly $9 million, according to Spotract. It also is the largest contract ever given out by the Bills. The previous top deal was for $161 million with $96.5 million guaranteed for Marcel Dareus.

What is not known is how the contract is structured in terms of salary cap and guarantees.