 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills, quarterback Josh Allen agree to 6-year contract extension
0 comments
featured

Bills, quarterback Josh Allen agree to 6-year contract extension

Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Bills training camp

Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a long pass in practice.

 James P. McCoy

It’s done.

The moment Buffalo Bills fans everywhere have been waiting for came at exactly 1 p.m. Friday. That’s when the team announced star quarterback Josh Allen has signed a massive, six-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid professional athlete in Buffalo sports history.

It also solidifies his status as the team’s unquestioned franchise quarterback – a designation that’s been sought after since Jim Kelly retired in 1996.

Allen, 25, was under contract for two more seasons after the Bills picked up their fifth-year option on his rookie deal back in May. His extension, which ESPN reported is worth up $253 million, includes $150 million in guarantees and $100 million fully guaranteed at signing. The guaranteed totals are the most in the NFL.

The extension kicks in after his original contract was to expire, meaning he’s under team control through the 2028 season. If Allen plays the contract out, he’ll receive $287.9 million from the Bills over the next eight years, taking into account the $3.5 million he’s owed this season and his $23 million salary in 2022.

The average annual value on the extension of $43 million makes him the second-highest paid player in the NFL by that measure, trailing only Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Because NFL contracts are not fully guaranteed, the devil will be in the details regarding the practical commitment the Bills have made. That conversation can wait.

On Friday, Bills fans were content in knowing that the most important position in all of professional sports is settled here for the foreseeable future.

Buffalo Bills quarterbacks Josh Allen and Mitch Trubisky practice throwing in a drill in training camp on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Allen earned his massive payday thanks largely to a breakout 2020 season in which he finished as the runner-up to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the league’s MVP voting. Along the way, he set single-season franchise records in just about every meaningful passing category, including: touchdown passes (37), completions (396), completion percentage (69.2), passing yards (4,544) and total touchdowns (46).

Allen, the seventh overall draft pick in 2018, was selected to his first Pro Bowl and was named a second-team All-Pro after leading the Bills to a 13-3 regular season and a spot in the AFC championship game.

Allen has made steady improvements since the Bills traded up twice in in the first round of the 2018 draft to select him out of Wyoming. He entered the league with questions about his accuracy. Those only intensified after Allen completed just 52.8% of his passes as a rookie. He improved to 58.8% in 2019, however, and his touchdown passing numbers have been on a similar upward trajectory from 10 to 20 to 37 a year ago. 

Allen is also a threat with his legs. He is one of just three quarterbacks to ever rush for at least 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first three seasons, being joined by Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Carolina's Cam Newton.

The contract extension comes just days after Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said the team would table negotiations if a deal was not in place before the start of the regular season. Allen said at the start of training camp last week that we was not concerned about a deal getting done and that it would not be a distraction in his preparation.

Nevertheless, it seemed as though a deal between the two sides felt like a matter of when, not if. Allen has previously stated his goal is to play out his entire career in Buffalo. He's embraced the role of being the starting quarterback of the Bills and connected with the fan base in a way just a few select players have since the franchise's glory days. There was risk on Allen's side in waiting to sign an extension that would provide him immediate generational wealth given the violent nature of the sport he plays.

According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the quarterback received a call between 3 and 4 a.m. Friday to report that a deal was close. Allen practiced Friday before signing his extension.

Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus previously had the largest contract in Bills history – a six-year extension worth up to $95.1 million signed in 2015 that included $60 million in guarantees.

Allen becomes the first quarterback from the celebrated 2018 class to sign an extension. Jackson and Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield could be in line next.  

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet over on Lamar Jackson's rushing yards

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News