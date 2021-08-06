Bills, quarterback Josh Allen agree to 6-year contract extension

The contract extension comes just days after Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said the team would table negotiations if a deal was not in place before the start of the regular season. Allen said at the start of training camp last week that we was not concerned about a deal getting done and that it would not be a distraction in his preparation.

Nevertheless, it seemed as though a deal between the two sides felt like a matter of when, not if. Allen has previously stated his goal is to play out his entire career in Buffalo. He's embraced the role of being the starting quarterback of the Bills and connected with the fan base in a way just a few select players have since the franchise's glory days. There was risk on Allen's side in waiting to sign an extension that would provide him immediate generational wealth given the violent nature of the sport he plays.

According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the quarterback received a call between 3 and 4 a.m. Friday to report that a deal was close. Allen practiced Friday before signing his extension.

Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus previously had the largest contract in Bills history – a six-year extension worth up to $95.1 million signed in 2015 that included $60 million in guarantees.