Bills quarterback Josh Allen adds another AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's victory against Washington.
It is the seventh time in his career that Allen has been honored. Only Jim Kelly (10) was named more often in franchise history. Allen was named Offensive Player of the Week four times last season.
Allen threw for 358 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score.
He became the fourth quarterback with at least 300 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a game, joining Drew Brees (four games), Aaron Rodgers (three) and Peyton Manning (two).
The Bills are now 9-0 when Allen throws for more than 300 yards.