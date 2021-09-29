 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills quarterback Josh Allen adds another AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor
0 comments
top story

Bills quarterback Josh Allen adds another AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Washington fourth (copy)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen rushes for a touchdown against Washington Football Team cornerback William Jackson during the fourth quarter.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's victory against Washington. 

It is the seventh time in his career that Allen has been honored. Only Jim Kelly (10) was named more often in franchise history. Allen was named Offensive Player of the Week four times last season. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Allen threw for 358 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score. 

He became the fourth quarterback with at least 300 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a game, joining Drew Brees (four games), Aaron Rodgers (three) and Peyton Manning (two). 

The Bills are now 9-0 when Allen throws for more than 300 yards.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Herbert, Chargers Stun Chiefs in Kansas City

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News