Bills quarterback Jake Fromm took on 'closer's mentality' in leading comeback win

“What Jake went through last year, I don't think a lot of people understand what type of role he had,” McDermott said, before later adding, “the thing with Jake is he's been there before. You go back to when” General Manager Brandon Beane “had scouted him with his staff and some of the film that I looked at, he's been in big games before in those moments. He just doesn't seem to be fazed by those moments and so that's a great sign.”

Fromm was understandably anxious to get into Friday’s game, but adopted a mentality from a different sport as he awaited the call.

“It was a little bit different coming in off the bench during the second half,” he said. “I'm like, ‘All right, I'm a relief pitcher, like a closer, coming in during the late innings.’ So, I had my mentality set on that, and it was different. I knew that I put in work, and prepared as well as I could have. Just let the plays make themselves and just try to put balls in the right spot.”

Fromm finished the game by going 8 of 13 for 65 yards. He was sacked on third down to end each of his first two series, with his protection failing him both times.