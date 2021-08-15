Bills quarterback Jake Fromm took on 'closer's mentality' in leading comeback win

Jake Fromm adopted a closer’s mentality.
The Buffalo Bills’ second-year quarterback hadn’t come off the bench for a game since the first game of his freshman season at Georgia, but that’s the role he filled against the Detroit Lions on Friday at Ford Field.
Fromm’s first two series didn’t go according to the script, but he wrote a fabulous finish for the Bills in their 16-15 win.
Facing fourth and 10 from the Bills’ 20-yard line with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter, Fromm calmly delivered a perfect deep ball down the left sideline to rookie receiver Marquez Stevenson for a 42-yard gain that got the Bills into Detroit territory. Kicker Tyler Bass booted a 44-yard field goal a minute later to give Buffalo the lead.
“It’s great to see, not only for Jake, we have a number of guys – I’m sure guys around the league, too, there’s a number of guys around the league that this is their first game action and in what, a year and a half or so, give or take,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “So, great to see Jake come out, execute and connect with ‘Speedy’ on that. Great to see us pull out the win right there and some good situational football at the end, too.”
Fromm had a decorated career at Georgia, going 35-7 in three years and leading the Bulldogs to a spot in the national championship game as a freshman. He threw 78 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He hadn’t appeared in a game since leading the Bulldogs to a win in the Sugar Bowl over Baylor on Jan. 1, 2020 – having spent his rookie season as the Bills’ emergency quarterback. In that role, he was largely isolated from the team in case of a Covid-19 outbreak in the quarterback room.
“What Jake went through last year, I don't think a lot of people understand what type of role he had,” McDermott said, before later adding, “the thing with Jake is he's been there before. You go back to when” General Manager Brandon Beane “had scouted him with his staff and some of the film that I looked at, he's been in big games before in those moments. He just doesn't seem to be fazed by those moments and so that's a great sign.”
Fromm was understandably anxious to get into Friday’s game, but adopted a mentality from a different sport as he awaited the call.
“It was a little bit different coming in off the bench during the second half,” he said. “I'm like, ‘All right, I'm a relief pitcher, like a closer, coming in during the late innings.’ So, I had my mentality set on that, and it was different. I knew that I put in work, and prepared as well as I could have. Just let the plays make themselves and just try to put balls in the right spot.”
Fromm finished the game by going 8 of 13 for 65 yards. He was sacked on third down to end each of his first two series, with his protection failing him both times.
“Some of that's bad luck, too. It's part of the game,” quarterback Davis Webb said. “Sometimes a couple of plays aren’t going to go your way. I wouldn't put that on Jake the first couple drives, there's a lot of things that go into that. But I will put on Jake, he came in clutch. … At the end of the game you have to make plays, and him and Speedy made a play.”
On the play, Fromm noticed the Lions’ safety cheat over, opening up just the window he needed. Stevenson beat Lions cornerback Bobby Price clean at the line of scrimmage.
Fromm hung in the pocket just long enough to allow Stevenson to get down the field, then delivered a perfect deep ball.
“Speedy won his one-on-one battle, and it was my job to make sure the ball was somewhere in the vicinity,” Fromm said. “It was awesome. What a blessing just to be able to be on the field with a great group of guys. It felt great.
“Felt great, actually, to get hit. That sounds weird, but to play football and get roughed up a little bit, I felt great. Just the way that things unfolded there at the end, it was awesome.”