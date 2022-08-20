Bills quarterback Case Keenum bounces back in second preseason game

Quarterback Case Keenum described his first preseason action with the Bills as “uncharacteristic.” A week later, as the Buffalo Bills coasted to a 42-15 victory over the Denver Broncos, Keenum felt back to himself.

Keenum finished 16 of 18, throwing for 192 yards and a touchdown Saturday at Highmark Stadium. It was a huge leap from the previous game, in which he had three turnovers in the win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Keenum’s role as backup to starting quarterback Josh Allen is set, and the Bills weren’t up against the Broncos' first-team defense. Still, the contrast was notable.

In the week in between the two preseason games, the 10-year veteran particularly focused on ball security. Coach Sean McDermott watched Keenum’s self-evaluation and corrections start immediately.

“Really when he came in the day after the game last week, you could just tell,” McDermott said. “It wasn't an overreaction, but it was a professional in his approach. Not that it wasn't before, but you could just tell he was dialed in on what he wanted to get done this week.”

Keenum’s chance to demonstrate his bounce back came quickly. Allen played just one drive, six plays total, which he capped with a 28-yard touchdown to wide receiver Gabe Davis.

On the Bills’ second possession, with 2:52 left in the first quarter, Keenum entered the game.

McDermott said that in addition to not running any extra risk of playing Allen, he wanted to give Keenum some time with the starters, particularly taking snaps from center Mitch Morse.

In all, Keenum’s time with the starting offense line was brief. He had four plays with the unit, before the first quarter ended, and the Bills subbed out the offensive line. In came Bobby Hart, Cody Ford, Greg Mancz, Greg Van Roten and Spencer Brown, from left to right.

Keenum made use of those snaps with the starters.

On his first play, he hit Davis deep left for a 19-yard pickup. Then, he found Stefon Diggs for a 26-yard gain deep left as well, his longest throw of the day. The chance to deepen rapport with the receivers was appreciated on both ends.

“I know me and Diggs were excited,” Davis said of playing with Keenum. “I know Case was excited as well to get out there with him. We don't get as many reps with Case. So to be able to go out there and see how ready and prepared he was, it was a lot of fun. And I know whenever 18s out there, we can trust them and I'm glad he's on our side of the ball.”

Davis stayed in a bit longer, but Diggs was done for the day after his catch.

The hope, as always, is there will never be a major need for Keenum to play with Diggs and Davis come the regular season. Still, Keenum found the time quite valuable, and his production was a relief for the Bills.

“It was great,” Keenum said. “Just the communication in the huddle to the snap of Mitch, to seeing Stef and Gabe, how they come out of breaks and those guys. So I think those are priceless reps that you don't get very often. So, I wanted to make the most of them, and I'm glad we did.”

Keenum played the rest of the first half, before third-string quarterback Matt Barkley came in after halftime.

Keenum's lone touchdown was a 7-yard strike to tight end O.J. Howard, capping a drive that was sprinkled with penalties on both sides, but one in which Keenum effectively led the team downfield.

Four of the Bills’ six touchdowns Saturday came on the ground. The Bills scored a touchdown on each of their first six drives. Keenum attributed it to a balanced offense and a well-called game by offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

“It really, really helps when your offensive line and running backs are running the ball like they are,” Keenum said. “The momentum we just felt was just leaning forward. Our drives were just going. I thought Dorsey was dialing them up, had some great play calls.”

Keenum’s play itself saw marked improvement, but he was quick to credit the Bills’ multi-faceted plan of attack for bolstering all three quarterbacks.

“A lot of explosive plays were play-action-type plays,” Keenum said. “It's just about creating space at the right time, especially against teams like today we're playing some zones – so having linebackers step up, and creating space between that secondary and the linebackers. And letting those guys run all sorts of different routes that are a little deeper down the field are huge, not just dropping back or being one-dimensional.”